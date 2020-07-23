Fostering animals through a rescue organization is just one of the many ways to volunteer. Two special ladies are no strangers to the fostering world. Traci from Earlville and Bobbi from Hiawatha have taken dogs into their homes for several years.
A dog may end up in foster care for many reasons such as owner surrender or not receiving the proper care. Some dogs also do better in a home setting versus the shelter. Often foster homes are less stressful and can give the animal more socialization. The end goal is to find the dog a fur-ever family and foster homes such as Traci’s and Bobbi’s can help accomplish just that. “Fostering a dog allows us to get to know their personality,” Bobbi stated. “and this helps us find the perfect match.”
When a dog comes into the rescue organization, foster homes usually receive an email or phone call with that animal’s information and needs. Bobbi and her family have fostered five dogs and one in particular needed surgery which required a several month stay in their home. They also had the privilege of adopting one of their fosters as well. “The biggest benefit to fostering a dog is being able to save a dog’s life,“ Bobbi explained.
When asked about becoming a foster for dogs, Bobbi explained the importance of being patient and giving the dog time to adjust. A lot of the dogs have been through trauma and will need more time to adjust and settle in. “It is very rewarding to see the dog grow, mature, and find their forever home!”
Dog rescues do pay for vet bills but Traci has also contributed financially as a way of donating to the rescue. Traci and her family foster female dogs of small to medium size as this works best with the two male rescues they already have. They have taken care of foster dogs anywhere from two weeks to two months.
Being in a foster home has endless benefits for the dog. They not only receive all of the medical care needed but they have a home to learn socialization as well as crate training, just to name a few. When it comes time to be adopted, the rescue sorts through the applications to find a good fit and the foster parents are able to attend the “meet and greets” with the new family. “I feel good knowing they go to wonderful families,” Traci added. For each dog that Traci fosters, she makes a paw print to frame as a keepsake. She also keeps a journal for future reference and as a way of looking back on the dog’s visit. “We definitely get attached to our foster dogs,” Traci explained. “The easy part is loving them and the hard part is letting them go.”