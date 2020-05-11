Hello, my name is Gretchen Ellerbroek and I am a sophomore at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
I am currently staying on my grandparents’ farm because my mom is a nurse working with COVID-19 patients.
Things have been different since this began. I can’t see my friends or ride bikes with my sister. Despite all the struggles that this epidemic has created, I am learning a lot.
The memories and the lessons I have learned in the last two months of being here have helped me grow as a person. I would like to share my memories and lessons with you all, as well as keep you up to date on what I am still learning.
Some of the most amazing things I have learned are about animals. I used to think of them as having flat personalities that can be summarized with a word or two. Take Bob, the cat, for example: When he wants a pet he swats any cat close to him. But now that his brother’s paw is hurt, he showed a much more nurturing angle. He goes out of his way to touch his brother’s nose whenever he sees him, and never swats him.
Before coming down here I was terrified of big animals (stemming from when I was charged by a moose) but now I find them endearing. I am still cautious, but now I can help give them minerals and drive them from one location to another.
The bulls are some of my favorite animals on the farm. They are always so relaxed! During a sunny day, they can often be seen laying on their side soaking up the sun like a lazy house cat.
It’s calving season, and that means I get to see and help feed baby calves!
We have 76 purebred black Angus babies right now, with more on the way. They are very cute, and one of the baby calves looks like Batman because of his hair color.
Before we release the baby calves and their mothers to the pasture, we have to vaccinate them and make sure they are healthy and the calves are drinking.
One of the ways we do this is by putting them through the head shoot. They don’t like it, so sometimes it is hard to make them go in. That is normally my job. It’s very interesting how some of them won’t move when we use the rattle paddle, but will budge if you clap your hands.
Some of them are so mellow that they walk right up to the headshot and stand still. They are normally jumpy around humans, so I work on taming them. The way I do this is by getting a handful of grass from across the path and feeding it to them by hand. I came across this method last summer when I spent a couple of weeks helping out at the farm. The cows like it so much that I was able to pet some of their heads. I didn’t expect them to be so soft.
The method of feeding, then petting I have used in my journey of taming a stray cat named “Frosty.” I named Frosty based on his white paws, they contrast the rest of his silky black fur. We do not know the gender of Frosty, but we are defaulting to male because most of the stray cats are male out in the country.
Once or twice a day I go down to the old shop that he stays in and bring him food. Within the past week, I have been able to touch Frosty when he is eating. This is very exciting because it took almost seven weeks to get that close. Frosty is a pretty cat, and he is friends with Stickers, another cat on the farm.
Stickers is an interesting cat, to say the least. She was found in a bucket truck that came from Missouri when she was a kitten. She won’t let any grown cat besides Frosty within a couple of feet of her without attacking them. Despite her unorthodox treatment of grown cats, she is one of the best mother cats I have ever known.
Another cat had kittens but was unable to care for them, so Stickers brought them into her litter and treated them as her own. She loves being pet and will do her best to trip anyone that walks by in hopes of getting attention.
My grandma’s garden has always been a star attraction for deer, and for good reason. Every summer it is blooming with lush vegetables. We usually taste the product of this garden during our fall family reunion. This year we probably won’t have any family reunion in the fall, but the garden is being planted nonetheless. Recently we have planted tomato plants and pepper plants. I am looking forward to cooking with them when they have grown.
I have learned a lot so far, and I have a lot to learn.
Follow my journey this summer. I hope you enjoy it.