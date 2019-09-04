My name is Noah Fink, and I am in 11th grade.
I am doing a work experience for Waverly Shell-Rock High School. I have two cochlear implants. I was around 3 or 4 years old when I got them. Many hearing people aren’t familiar with cochlear implants.
I have a mom, dad, two older sisters, and one younger sister. I will be doing my work experience along with a sign language interpreter, who follows me throughout the day at school.
I was born in Waterloo, and raised in Waverly for 12 years. After that, we moved to Cedar Falls. Despite the move, I remain in the Waverly Shell-Rock School District.
I have always been in mainstream schools because of the good education and social aspects.
My older sister did attend ISD (Iowa School for the Deaf). However, they did not have the best education and social experiences.
The extracurricular activity that I am currently involved in is bowling. I used to play basketball while I was in middle school, but I quit because my cochlear implants continued to fall off during the time I was playing on the court.
I was also in band up until last year. I played the clarinet because I found it easier to play compared to the tuba. It was easier for me because the tuba’s three buttons sounded the same to me.
My favorite food is pizza. My favorite car is a (Ford) Mustang. My mom used to drive a 1979 Mustang which is parked at my uncle’s house now, and hasn’t been driven in 25 years. I look forward to restoring it, and my mom will drive it next summer. She does miss her Mustang!
I am also a fan of the Green Bay Packers, and I like to tease my best friend who is a fan of the (Chicago) Bears. We will face them tonight!
I am really looking forward to working with the newspaper during my work experience.