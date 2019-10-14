My name is Simon Wolf.
I’m a 19-year-old from Eisenach, Germany, Waverly’s Sister City.
In May, after graduating from high school, I successfully passed my A-level exam, the qualifying threshold for continued education at the university level.
So prior to my first university class in October of 2020, I decided to spend this year travelling the world and learning as much as possible about culture, society and leadership.
My first trip in this adventure was to Israel, then to Spain, then Singapore and more. So far, I have visited 11 countries.
Which brings me to Waverly.
But why Waverly?
The most important reason is the sister cityship between Eisenach and Waverly.
Because of this, I already knew Dr. Brian Pfalzgraff, a Wartburg professor of music, really well. He lived in our house when he visited Germany. The professional partnership quickly became a great friendship that continues to this day.
When Pfaltzgraff suggested I pursue an internship in Waverly, I was overjoyed.
My family and I had already visited Waverly, when we made an RV trip throughout the United States in 2016.
It was a great experience to meet so many friendly and warm-hearted people.
On the last evening of our visit, we were at the house Bob and Kris Brunkhorst and had a barbecue, played Badminton and had great conversations.
Even then, I perceived the Brunkhorsts as very helpful and friendly people.
Fast forward to today: I’m glad to be with them for my six-week stay.
My internship is at Wartburg College. I spend a lot of time in the Communication Center there, doing video engineering and camera setups.
Especially for Homecoming, there was a lot of work to do. My personal highlight was the football game between Wartburg and Nebraska Wesleyan.
We spent many hours preparing the technology for the livestream, and it was a big success, also for the Wartburg football team. Congratulations for a great and deserved victory.
I also had the chance to visit different German classes at the Waverly Shell-Rock High School.
In my opinion, teacher Mark Pyle does a great job. The students are motivated and very interested in Germany, they were even able to ask me many questions in German.
So we talked about the differences in music, memes, and free-time activities, as well as the differences of the political systems and education, among other things.
I had the opportunity to share my experiences with the students and hopefully inspire them for a student exchange to Eisenach.
On behalf of the City of Eisenach, you all are very welcome to participate in a student exchange.
We will do everything we can to help you, so you can have a fantastic stay.
I am grateful for all the experiences I am allowed to collect here. These will help me a lot in my later life because my big goal is to start my own company after I have completed my management studies.
The people I have met here have all been very nice to me.
They share their experiences with me and that helps me grow as a person and as a future entrepreneur.
I am sure that when I look back on these experiences one day, I will fondly recall my six weeks in Waverly.
The memories I make here will always be dear to me, and I will forever treasure this small town and its great people.