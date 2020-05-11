To say remote learning is an adjustment is an understatement. It’s been both mentally and emotionally taxing for many students, including myself.
I have been living in my childhood home in Sumner for the past six weeks with my parents. Living at home with them has not been terrible by any means, but not seeing people my age or seeing any of my friends has been extremely hard. As an extrovert, the need to see and interact with groups of people is high and while in quarantine and social distancing it is difficult to fill those extrovert needs.
However, I have had the help of good friends and professors. Every day after I work on homework or go for a walk, I have a virtual coffee hour with my professors and friends from Wartburg College. Our conversations consist of the most random things ranging from the newest Netflix documentaries to what our childhood houses look like to how we are doing while apart. We have students from different states and from different parts of Iowa on the Zoom call
When I first moved home, the transition from in-person classes to remote learning was simple at first. Most of my classes do what is called “front-loading” where the beginning of the class has more work than the end. It was close to finals and most of my bigger projects were done and some professors had even cut back on the workload to make sure students had an easy transition. Once our May Term classes began at the end of April is really when I felt the stress of remote learning. At first glance from the syllabus for this class, I was overwhelmed. I saw all the assignments and video conferences I would be having and my brain went into a panic. I sat in my room that Sunday it was sent out and did all of the homework I could to feel a sense of security.
My May Term class was originally a trip to Costa Rica where I would be enrolled in two classes called “Hispanic Immersion and Intensive Conversation” and travel Costa Rica while also learning Spanish. However, now I’m taking the class remotely where I use an e-book with interactive activities, video-call lectures my professors twice a week and conversations with native Spanish speakers in the Waverly area. It’s definitely not the same as learning traditional cooking in Costa Rica or hiking in the mountains there like I expected my May Term to be, but I am learning and improving my Spanish daily. The feeling of being overwhelmed has been quickly replaced by joy when I see my professors in Zoom classes. While I’ve experienced some frustration getting the online book to cooperate and waiting for my wifi to load the frozen screen on my computer, I have still felt that joy of going to class.
One plus side of being home is I have been able to focus on some skills I use less often at Wartburg. I have been helping my parents cook supper including trying some completely new recipes which have found their way into our cookbooks to keep. I have taken our dogs for long eight mile walks almost every day and I have explored places near my house I didn’t know existed.
While things have been going okay so far, every day I think about what life would be like if I was still on campus. I lost out on an amazing opportunity to learn another language with the help of native speakers my age in another country. While it is sad I’m not in Costa Rica, I feel it is sadder I can’t see my friends. I celebrated my 21 birthday from my bedroom watching the faces of my friends through the screen as we played games. I have said goodbye abruptly to all of my friends and classmates, including those who are now graduating seniors that I might not see for a long time. I no longer get to stop in my professor’s office to say “hello” or share in a pot of coffee with them. I miss my Wartburg community greatly and I know when we can all see each other in person, rather than through a screen, none of us will take that moment for granted.