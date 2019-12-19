Editor’s Note: Noah Fink, 17, writes an occasional column for the paper as part of his immersion experience in high school. His hearing is enhanced with the help of cochlear implants.
I interviewed two people at Jerry Roling Motors in Waverly. Their names were Nick and Craig. I learned a lot about cars, sales and loans.
I asked them which is better: to buy a new vehicle, or a used vehicle?
They said it depends on each individual when it comes to which one they prefer to buy. They said they sell more used vehicles than new vehicles.
I asked them which brand is built better? They told me that they are all good nowadays, and Chevy/Buick are built the same when it come to the motor and transmission.
However, Buicks are built to be quieter, and have thicker glass, etc.
In my opinion, I think Ford and Toyota are built better than Chevy. They told me that they sell mostly trucks and SUVs at this lot.
Nick and Craig took me outside and we sat in a Ford F-150 XLT pre-owned truck, that had 69,000 miles on it.
They said this model is a more affordable one, with a V-8 engine. They sell around 70-100 vehicles per month.
In my opinion, I don’t think people should buy a car using a loan. I know most people don’t have that kind of money, though. Vehicles have a 5% tax, which is different than the normal 7% tax in Iowa. I did not know that.
They said they get mostly trade-ins that are on the lot now. They also get vehicles through street buys/auctions/outright sales.
of these ways, outright sales happen least often. If someone has a specific vehicle, and they don’t have it on their lot, they do swaps from the Ford Store.
I learned about “buyers market,” too. For example, buying a sports car like a Mustang or a Camaro in the winter time will typically be cheaper, because people don’t normally drive them in the snow.
They have an orange Camaro on the show floor, and someone bought it for $10,000 off due to low demand this time of year. I think it was some kind of rebate.
I recommend buying a Mustang because that is my favorite car! I would also like to buy a Ford Ranger, to be honest.
They told me they stopped making that model, but they are back on the market now. Most of the vehicles on the lot are Fords and Chevys. I didn’t see a lot of Buicks.
I had a great time interviewing and chatting with the staff at the Roling dealership. They were all so friendly and made me feel comfortable.