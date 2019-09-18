Editor’s note: Noah Fink is a high-school student at W-SR doing a work experience at the Waverly paper. He is part of an initiative we call The Transformative Journalism Academy, which shares the joy of doing journalism with individuals, who are curious about the profession and its practices. He hears with the help of cochlear implants.
Last week, I was able to ride around town with a police officer from the Waverly Police Department called Officer Tony Krull.
I rode in the front seat of the squad car and asked him some questions.
I asked him why he chose to become a police officer.
“Every day is a little different,” he said. “You don’t know exactly what each day is going to bring. That’s what really pushed me, or inspired me to pursue this career.”
When he was in high school, Officer Tony gave himself two options: to become a cop, or do something else.
He recalls being able to ride around with a friend, who was a sheriff’s deputy and really enjoyed it.
I asked him about the assigned police cars. He said that they share cars and check out equipment.
Some equipment he owns and some is for general use.
All equipment in police cars is the same. I asked him about some exciting experiences he’s had over the past 11 years.
He says there have been many experiences, but they are not always fun, or easy.
Tony stated that anytime he can help and improve lives is his favorite part.
I asked him what happens when a police car has mechanical issues. He said that Waverly has a specific shop where they take the cars to be repaired or worked on.
We talked about cell phone use while driving, and if it’s illegal.
“A lot of times they’re just as bad as far as that distracted driving goes as drunk drivers are,” he said.
If you are pulled over for reading texts, emails, articles, etc., you will be fined $130, he told me. [It was recently changed to be a primary offense. —Editor]
I noticed that when people are detained, and put in the back of the police car, they are unable to roll down their windows, or open the doors.
There is also a window between the back and front seats to separate the police officer and the person being detained.
I really enjoyed my experience, and feel lucky because not a lot of students get the opportunity to do what I was able to do today.