On Wednesday, I was able to take a tour of the police station, and the equipment in the back of the squad car.
The police station has an evidence room where they keep things such as drugs, guns, clothing, etc., that were confiscated and needed to be held until cases are closed. The vault holds evidence for years if the case is still open. I asked Officer Krull if there was a certain amount of drugs needed to be found for an arrest to happen. He said there is a consequence for any amount of illegal drugs found, but the more they have, the bigger the consequence.
We saw the dispatch room too. They had several TV screens and monitors in the room that are able to track where each officer is, so they can contact the one closest to the scene. They take 911 and non-emergency calls. The dispatcher is responsible for transferring information to first responders and officers on duty. The maps they see show where troopers are as well. They are not limited to Bremer County only. Notes taken in the center can be transferred to the police car computers.
In the booking area, I saw holding cells for highly intoxicated people, felons, or people that are being difficult to control. One cell had a toilet, drinking fountain, and the other was just an empty room with a drain. They also have a restraining chair for uncontrollable people that only allows them to move their fingers, toes, and mouth.
The Police Station has a control room that unlocks all doors in the building and allows them to communicate with inmates in their cells. There is always at least one person working there in case of fights breaking out.
Equipment that the officers check out includes a body camera and gear bag. They carry an AED kit in case of heart attack calls, and a PBT to check if the person is intoxicated. However, the reading from that cannot be used in court. If a person is pulled over for their first OWI and refuses to take the breathalyzer when asked, they will lose their license for 1 year, but if they agree to take it initially, they will only lose it for 6 months. They also have a life preserver for people that could be drowning, medical supply bag, “go bag” which has a ballistic helmet, pistol magazines, and extra rifle magazines, fire extinguisher, catchpole for stray animals, stop sticks to throw across the road in a chase where the person doesn’t want to pull over. The stop sticks have hollow nails to deflate tires, and a string to pull it back after the car has been over it. They are not reusable once ran over.
I had a lot of fun touring the police station, and I learned a lot of things I didn’t know about before. Thank you, Officer Krull, for the ride along and the tour of the station.
Editor’s note: Noah Fink is a high-school student at W-SR doing a work experience at the Waverly paper. He is part of an initiative we call The Transformative Journalism Academy, which shares the joy of doing journalism with individuals, who are curious about the profession and its practices. He hears with the help of cochlear implants.