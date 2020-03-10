Scott and Julie Buss, owners of Hilltop Rhodesian Ridgebacks in Denver, have been volunteering with the 4-H Dog Program for nearly six years.
They are no strangers to the show ring as they showed beef cattle around the nation for over 20 years. They have also raised and bred dogs for almost thirty years.
Even though the Bremer County Fair is a few months away, the planning for the dog show is well underway. Brainstorming and preparations usually begin immediately after each annual show is complete. The group of volunteers talk quite regularly about the program throughout the year. Working alongside the Buss’ is Mandy Sanderman, the dog program leader, as well as Suzanne Wurzer. “Volunteers are what makes the program a huge success,” Julie stated, “as well as the parents that take the time to come with their kids to learn so they can practice at home.” Volunteering to the Buss’ means “giving back and being able to share their passion of showing/exhibiting/breeding to the younger exhibitors and future showers.”
For the dog program, each exhibitor and their furry friend become a team. This takes place at the weekly practices on the fairgrounds, but takes lots of work at home as well. “The instructors can show you techniques and help you, but you must practice, practice, practice at home!” Julie added, “Committing to your project along with effort, time, and hard work will pay off with a good result!”
Over the years, Scott and Julie have seen a steady number of participants as well as the younger members sticking with the program throughout their 4H career.
When it comes to the show ring, the Buss’ have taken their past experience and knowledge and invested in the 4-H youth. “The kids are our biggest “why”, Julie expressed. “It is truly a joy to watch a team come together and reach so many goals by the end of the year!”
Participants in the dog show can enter classes in the categories of Showmanship/Confirmation, Agility, Obedience, and new for 2020, Rally. Julie has titled dogs in AKC in Rally and is excited to introduce this class to the kids this summer. When asked about the future new fairgrounds in Waverly, Julie saw it as a positive.
“I think it will definitely be a plus to all programs to showcase their projects,” she said.