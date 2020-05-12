Having a four legged friend can mean companionship and fun. But for 9-year-old, Savannah Hesse of Readlyn, it is also about safety and security.
Savannah is the daughter of Kory and Courtney Hesse. She and her 5-month-old German Shepherd, Lola June, are working together to become a team. Lola was born Dec. 4, 2019, and has become a faithful “dog in training” for the Hesse household.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, professional training has been put on hold, but that hasn’t stopped Savannah from teaching her the basics. She has worked hard with Lola teaching her to sit, stay, and is currently working on a few tricks.
When asked what her favorite thing about Lola is, Savannah is very proud of their relationship. “Lola is my puppy and she is very protective of me!”
Lola is not considered an official service dog, but she is definitely playing a very important role in Savannah’s life. Lola joined Savannah’s team to help with her battle of Epilepsy and trouble sleeping. It is not uncommon for Savannah to sleepwalk and she has dealt with seizures for quite some time.
The goal is for Lola to alert Savannah or her parents when a seizure is about to take place, thus helping to keep Savannah safe if a seizure should occur. Another objective is for Lola to help Savannah get a full night’s sleep and prevent her from sleepwalking.
Her mother, Courtney, is confident this will benefit her school day as well.
“By getting the sleep she needs, this will have a positive impact on her grades,” Courtney said.
The Hesse family has quickly learned that Lola is a smart puppy. She has taken on the same bedtime routine as Savannah and remains by her side until she is fast asleep. Lola has become a loyal protector of Savannah and chooses to keep a close eye on her around the house and while outside.
“Having Lola means a lot to me,” Courtney added. “Hopefully now Savannah’s seizures will happen less and less.”
Courtney also appreciates the idea of Savannah learning pet responsibility, teaching her that “animals need lots of attention and love.”