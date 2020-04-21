Paws Amore, a dog daycare in Waverly is owned by Ann Bailey. The business has been running since 2013 and continues to see growth each year.
When asked about the criteria for running a dog daycare, Bailey mentions several things.
“There are guidelines and rules from the Department of Agriculture that have to be followed,“ Bailey explained, “and you must also have a dedicated and hard working staff to help protect the dogs while in our care.”
Bailey and her staff find lots of ways to keep the furry friends busy while they spend time at the center. Basic obedience lessons are taught such as sitting before going outside, group sits, group stays, and sitting before receiving a treat. The dogs also enjoy activities such as baseball, puzzles, toys, hide and seek, and bubbles. Recess is also a popular part of the day. Dogs are able to get some exercise and fresh air while playing on the equipment. Sprinklers and swimming is also provided during warm weather. After all the active fun, daycare friends also take part in group rest time. Birthdays are also a special time at Paws Amore.
“Dogs get to celebrate their birthdays with treats and birthday hats,“ Bailey expressed.
Every dog is different and has their own personality and that shows while they spend time at the daycare. Some prefer getting extra love from the staff while others would spend time in the pool all day if allowed.
“The majority of them love to learn and use mind games with treats,“ Ann added.
With the recent COVID-19 situation, Bailey has seen a drop in attendees by nearly half. However, those that must continue to work are still needing daycare and even those who are working from home, use the daycare so their dogs can burn off energy. After the pandemic, Bailey hopes the construction for an added daycare room can continue.
Many of the dogs spend between 5 and 10 hours a day at the daycare and attend two to five days a week. This is because their humans are working and prefer not to leave them at home alone. Many positive factors are the result of dog daycare. Socialization and spending time with other dogs is important. Dog daycare can also help with recommended exercise and help the dogs to wear off energy.
Kelly Schrock sends her furry friend, Tippy, to Paws Amore.
“I know she is getting exercise during the day while I am working,” Kelly stated, “as well as spending time with her friends.”
When asked if Tippy enjoys going to daycare, Kelly said she can tell by her dog’s behavior in the car.
“She speaks her impatient whine when we turn onto the road of the daycare,” Kelly said. “If it was up to Tippy, everyday would be daycare day!”