Marisa Thurm is a full-time foster and certified handler for Retrieving Freedom in Waverly.
She has worked with many dogs, but has raised two. Hart is one of them. After speaking with Marisa, I learned a lot about service dogs. I have personally met Hart, who turned 10 months old on Oct. 21, and he is a sweet little guy with a big purpose.
Dogs at Retrieving Freedom begin their training at eight weeks old. This is to expose them to new and various environments right away. All puppies are different and have countless personalities, therefore they work for many different people.
“You definitely fall in love with your current foster,” Thurm said. “I compare it a lot like taking your toddler everywhere you go. Hart is my lil’ dude and I sure love him.
“When we do have to give them up, it’s a bittersweet time. You have to say goodbye, but seeing them work with someone is so rewarding. It makes everything worth it.”
When one encounters a service dog in the public, Thurm gives three important reminders.
1. Ask politely to pet the dog and listen to what the handler asks you to do. You might be able to help with something the dog is working on!
2. If you are walking behind us, be patient. We may walk slower or even have to stop all of a sudden.
3. If you can, please just admire from a distance. It makes our job so much easier and makes traveling around simpler.
When Marisa was asked what her favorite part about being a trainer was, she replied, “My favorite part of fostering is when Hart and I are out and about and we are meeting people who could benefit from what we are doing.
“Just the other day, I met a little boy on the bus with his grandpa and the boy was talking to me about Hart and his grandpa was in complete shock. I gave them our Retrieving Freedom card and they were going to look it up! Those are just my absolute favorite parts.”
If one is interested in becoming a trainer, visit the Retrieving Freedom website: RetrievingFreedom.org. You can find information about fostering a puppy or other volunteering opportunities.