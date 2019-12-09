The season of giving is upon us and one local seventh-grader is getting a head start to help those in need, especially around the holidays.
After a recent family trip, Mya Hanna, 12, from Janesville, knew she was called to make a difference. She witnessed those who were less fortunate and found themselves in need of basic necessities.
Mya saw how the homeless were living and what their lifestyle was like compared to her own.
“Not everyone has the same opportunities or a roof over their head,” Mya said, “It’s important to help people out if they need it.”
Hanna was inspired to do a service project and wanted to make a change. She gave her idea the name Blessing Bags. The bags are any sort of reusable type and filled with day to day essentials.
Mya will be collecting items until Christmas as a great way to spread the holiday cheer and bring a smile to other peoples’ faces. She sees it as helping good people who may have down on their luck. Hanna plans to deliver the bags to shelters across the stage of Iowa and will continue doing so until all donations are handed out.
Even though she has enough products to make 150 bags, she has set her sights on 1,000! Mya fills the bags with travel size hygiene products such as deodorant and mouthwash, hats, gloves, wash cloths, reusable water bottles, mini first-aid kits and granola bars.
“Any items you want to donate will help,” Hanna said. “I think it’s great that people are willing to help.”
Those wanting to contribute, can make monetary donations through Venmo @Betheblessing. All money will be used to buy the bags and supplies needed. Donations can also be dropped off at Bella Nails and Boutique in Janesville or McKayla’s Nails in Denver. Anyone with questions can also contact Mya‘s mom, Jessica, at 319-415-1686.
“Thank you to anyone who donates,” Mya expressed. “It helps make a bad situation a positive one for others.”