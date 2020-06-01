My name is Gretchen Ellerbroek, and I am a sophomore at W-SR High School. I am currently staying on my grandparents’ farm during this pandemic.
My mom is a nurse and didn’t want to risk exposing me to Covid-19, so I have been staying with my grandparents to help them on their farm. I have been writing and making videos of my experiences, and I would like to share my most recent one with you here.
On Wednesday, May 28, I decided to take photos of the birds outside.
There are all sorts of birds around the farm, from hummingbirds to red-winged blackbirds, to pheasants.
There is a pair of Mourning doves that hang out on the electrical posts in the front of the house, it’s always fun to watch them frolic.
I would have to say my favorite are the hummingbirds.
We have three ruby-throated hummingbirds, and they are all very cute and sassy.
About a week ago, one of them flew straight into a glass door and was dazed.
He was breathing fast (I don’t know how fast a hummingbird normally breathes, so “fast” is a guess) and didn’t react to anything around him.
The cat, Bob, was sniffing him. Bob doesn’t eat anything but cat food (We have tried to get him to eat cat treats, but he refuses) so the hummingbird was lucky.
After finding the hummingbird dazed on the welcome mat, I scooted him onto a piece of paper.
I was walking him to the hummingbird feeder, as I didn’t know what else to do, but then he flew away halfway there.
He seems fine now, so that is good.
So I wanted to take some photos of those gorgeous creatures.
I raised my shutter speed as high as it could go (1/4000 of a second) so their moving wings wouldn’t be blurry.
I set my aperture to 4.5 and I had my ISO around 800 because it was sunny out. There were two hummingbird feeders, and the hummingbirds blended in more than I liked with the grass.
For this reason, I moved my chair so that hummingbird feeders were between me and the house.
This lets me use the white garage door and the tan color of the walls as a contrast to the black feathers and blue-green of the hummingbirds.
Then, I started clicking away.
I think I shot mostly in manual and lined it up with the feeders. I was able to crop/remove the feeders from the photos afterwards. Removing things from photos is a useful skill, I learned it when doing digital photo restoration.
It’s amazing to see history come to life before your eyes!
I have attached some of the photos I took, I am happy with how they turned out.
After taking photos of hummingbirds for a while, I decided to take some photos of the birds at the bird feeders. There is always a red-winged blackbird nearby, so that’s what I decided to take a photo of first. It took a few minutes and tries, but I did get a photo that I liked.
There are also brown-headed cowbirds here. I didn’t take any photos because I think they are sort of ugly. But I like their songs. It sounds like water, I think it’s pretty.
There is a Red-bellied woodpecker that hangs around the farm and likes the tree upfront by the feeder. They were relatively easy to get photos of. At one point they jumped to the birdfeeder, but they didn’t even open their wings! They made a safe landing and hung out on it for a while. After this, the sunset and the birds settled down for a few hours.