In Waverly, there are many people that have decided to start their own business and have succeeded.
Stacy Barber is one of these entrepreneurs. Next to her full-time job, and raising her five kids with her husband, she has started and grown her own jewelry shoppe.
This is currently her second year of running her own business. Barber Shoppe Creations was created on a whim, and although business was slow at first, slowly but surely it has gained popularity and is booming. Some of the Barber Shoppe Creations are located right in town, at Poshly Picked, ran by Mikala Wilson.
Mikala and Stacy met at a night on the town. They instantly bonded over their businesses. At this time that they met, Stacy was only selling her earrings on Facebook. Mikala then had the idea to have Stacy’s earrings come to Poshly Picked. Ever since Mikala and Stacy’s meeting they have been the best of partners.
Before buying the Cricut, Stacy hand cut all of her earrings. After buying the machine, she discovered that it does a much nicer job cutting the earrings.
After the Cricut cuts out the desired material, she cuts off any frays or rough edges. On the Cricut, Stacy can connect it with her computer. On her computer, she chooses between many previous designs that were either customized orders or templates she had used before. Her most famous design is a raindrop shape.
Stacy creates her earrings out of multiple kinds of fabrics, leather, and canvases. To begin, she chooses a shape to create the fabric. Many of her customers request custom orders, Stacy then creates earrings based on buyers’ preferences or examples customers send her.
There is multiple of different styles. Leaf teardrop, as well as teardrop, are her most common styles. Stacy purchases her materials through only one supplier, based on trial and error. The metal parts are used to put the earrings together. These supplies are purchased at Michael’s. Due to the fact of it being nickel-free, anyone can wear these earrings, and not suffer from a reaction.
We hope you can visit either Mikala’s store or Stacy’s Facebook page to get a look at these unique earrings.