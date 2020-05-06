Editor’s Note: Gretchen Ellerbroek, a 10th-grader at W-SR, recently joined the Transformative Journalism Academy, an outreach initiative by the Waverly Newspaper. In this piece, she explains why she admires her mom, Angie, who is a nurse at an area hospital. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gretchen has been sent to her grandparents’ farm to help them and also because her mother’s job entails risks for those living in the house.
I love my mom. That took four words to type. But can you truly convey feelings and emotions with words? Seeing as how we are 110 miles away, I have to try.
Life is not always easy, but you taught me how to overcome obstacles and go after your goals. It is an easy thing to tell someone to do what makes them happy, it’s just words after all. What is harder is to be an example. You have been a positive example to Mason, Ari, and I ever since we were very little.
When you decided to go back to school to become a nurse, you were 38. That alone makes returning to school hard. The age gap between you and your classmates must have made it difficult for you. To add to that, you had three children that were all dependent: Ari was 6, Mason was 10, and I was 8.
Children are not well known for their ability to empathize with the struggles of returning to college at a later age. We were no exception. I distinctly remember you sitting in the big chair in the office, trying to study while the other kids and I were running around, screaming and hitting pans with wooden spoons. Good times.
Online classes can be a struggle. With all that’s going on in the world, I find myself getting distracted from assignments. But then I think of how you were able to get through nursing school with us three kids always bothering you. It took me getting older to understand how hard this must have been for you. I appreciate the hard work, and your dedication did not go unnoticed. It has inspired me to take grasp of my future, you are a model of a strong woman.
When you drive home from work, Mom, you call each family member and talk to them about their day. I really enjoy our daily talks. Not only do they give me insight into the struggles of the healthcare system, but they also show how a person is able to overcome challenges. Problem-solving is one of the most important skills in life, and you taught me that.
Grandma appreciates your phone calls, too, and enjoys sharing and hearing the stories of what’s happening in your life. Telling stories has always been a talent of yours, and is probably where I got my love of writing. One of the more interesting stories is the “Moose Incident”. I believe I mentioned it briefly in the last article, but I would like to expand on it. It shows how amazing my mom is.
It was a beautiful summer day in Colorado, and our family and a few cousins were going hiking. As we walked down the trail, one of us kids had to go to the bathroom and wanted to go ahead without the adults to get to the base of the trail faster. This led to all the kids agreeing to go together.
Kids being kids, we decided to try to dead sprint the whole time. It was not actually going too bad until we came to an “L” curve. There, standing in front of us, was a huge, lumbering, mother moose. And she was not particularly happy with us being so close to her and her calf and started walking forward.
We took a step back. Then she slowly started gaining speed. All of the kids did the responsible thing and ran behind the trees that were just behind us. All of us, except for my sister Ari; she tried to run back up the trail. This would not have ended well, were it not for my mom bursting into sight like a goddess.
This (for a reason unknown to me, for I am not a moose psychologist) made the moose turn around and leave. She said that she had a burst of a “motherly feeling” and needed to get to us. According to my dad, she dropped everything and just started running down the trail not long after we left with the feeling she was needed.
That was an enlightening experience and a show of motherly love and bravery, but not one I want to experience again.
I love you, mom.