Last week on Thursday I visited Future Writing Class at UNI.
I was very nervous because I’ve never talked about my story in front of a college class.
I talked about my story from birth until now.
Also, I explained about deafness and Cochlear Implants. I have worked with Mrs. Norma Kline my interpreter, since I was 3 years old, and I still work with her at 17 years old.
It’s a pretty long time. One of the college students had a question which was, “Do you understand all interpreters or are there some interpreters that are easier for you to understand?”
That was a good question.
I said: “I have been with Mrs. Schilling for a long time, roughly seven years now. If there were two interpreters in a room, one being Mrs. Schilling and the other person being a sub that interprets for me sometimes named Wendy, I would likely watch Mrs. Schilling. I am able to hear somewhat with my cochlear implants, so I also watch the teachers.”
Almost every Interpreter has its own style of interpreting. Mrs. Kline explained how Cochlear Implants work. ASL (American Sign Language) doesn’t have a written form like English.
Another student asked, “Do hearing people offend you or deaf people sometimes?”
“Many hearing people usually raise their voice to talk louder,” I replied, “and I think that is very rude, because deaf people can read lips, or your body and face behavior.”
I thought the classroom looked nice, and it had a lot of iMacs in it.
While I spoke about my story, students took notes. Students at the college had a few great questions! I really enjoyed visiting the “Future Writing” class at UNI.