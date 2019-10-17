Connie Trask is celebrating her 80th birthday on Oct. 29. Please help her celebrate with a Card Shower. She would love to hear from you.
Connie Close Trask was born on Oct. 29, 1939, in Waterloo, the daughter of Orville and Edith Close. She is married to Vernon Trask and has three children, Terri (Jerry) Greenlee, of Greene, Jim (Linda) Trask, of Waverly, and Monty (Sara) Trask, of Indianapolis. She has 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Please mail your cards to 1048 Circle Drive, Lot 151, Davenport, FL 33897. She will love hearing from you.