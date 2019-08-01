A tree fell into a pair of power lines along the alley in the 700 block of East Bremer and First Avenue Northeast between Seventh and Eighth streets Thursday afternoon.
There were no reports of injuries. The live power lines caused the limbs to smolder and begin to flame up, but before a fire could rage, a fuse on the nearby transformer blew.
Curt Atkins, operations manager with Waverly Utilities, told Waverly Newspapers 27 customers lost power for about an hour.
“It was blocks and blocks that were out,” Atkins added. “The customers affected were just in that alley area.”
Atkins said the field crew hadn’t returned from removing the tree from the wires and repairing the fuse.
He clarified that a small explosion heard on a Facebook Live broadcast about 5 minutes and 30 seconds in was not the transformer.
“A fuse protects the transformer,” Atkins said. “It’s like a circuit breaker in your house.”
Nevertheless, the fuse blowout did cut power to the line in the immediate vicinity of the tree, which allowed utility crews to use a chainsaw to remove the limbs from the wires. However, they were being careful to not damage a car that was parked in an alley driveway nearby.
Waverly police and fire also had responded to the scene and were on standby until enough of the tree was cleared.
Atkins was not sure why the tree collapsed into the power lines.
“It was on private property,” he said. “It could be a variety of causes. It could be that it was really old and didn’t want to hold on any longer, or it could’ve been affected by the windstorm” that blew through the area on July 20.