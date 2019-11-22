Recognize a loved one during this meaningful time of the year as part of the 2019 Cedar Valley Hospice Tree of Love fundraiser. With a contribution, you will receive a unique ornament or bookmark depending on your level of giving as a keepsake and in appreciation of your donation.
The community is also invited to a special event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at Waterloo Center for the Arts, Schoitz Room. The event offers a time to gather for reflection and fellowship as well as to enjoy refreshments and music by KWWL News Anchor Abby Turpin. The event is free and open to the public.
Ornaments and bookmarks are available for pick up at the Waterloo event and at any Cedar Valley Hospice location. Donations to this fundraiser can also be made online at cvhospice.org. For gifts received prior to Monday, Dec. 2, the names of those remembered and honored will be listed at the event.
Your tax-deductible gift makes a tremendous impact on the services Cedar Valley Hospice provides to its patients, clients, their families and our communities.
For more information or to honor someone with a gift, call Cedar Valley Hospice at 319-272-2002, toll free at 800-626-2360 or visit cvhospice.org.