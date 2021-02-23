The City of Waverly Leisure Services and Public Services staff has begun trimming trees in the city right-of-way for clearance Feb. 23.
Crews will be working in District 3 in the Northwest area of the City. The attached map shows the district divisions.
Any tree hanging over the sidewalk or street will be trimmed in accordance to the Waverly City Code which states: "Trees should be trimmed so that all branches will be at least 16 feet above the surface of the street and at least 8 feet above the sidewalks."
Trees that are on private property are also covered by the same City code in terms of clearance. Please leave vehicles removed from the street during this time. Thank you for your cooperation.
If you have questions regarding this process, contact Leisure Services at 352-6263.