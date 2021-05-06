On Wednesday, May 12, Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School students and faculty will team with the City of Waverly staff and Trees Forever volunteers to plant over 115 trees along Waverly’s streets, parks and public spaces.
Planting will take place between 8:30 a.m. and noon.
At 1:30 p.m., the public is invited to join Waverly Trees Forever Volunteers at the W-SR High School for the planting of a memorial Heritage Oak Tree to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Waverly Trees Forever and the Science Club Tree Sale partnership this year.
The City of Waverly also would like to thank everyone who is volunteering to leading the groups of students at each of the planting locations. Additional funding for the Trees and supplies came from Trees Please (A MidAmerican Energy grant), Waverly Utilities and Waverly Trees Forever.