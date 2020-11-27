Treno Orville Kramer, 94, of Waverly, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Treno was born January 5, 1926, in rural Shell Rock, Iowa, the son of Peter and Verbena (Schrick) Kramer. He attended country school through the 8th grade. He entered the United States Army in 1944, serving at Rhineland in Central Europe during World War II, where he earned the bronze star. He was honorably discharged in 1946. On August 27, 1950, he was united in marriage to Agnes Linderkamp at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, Iowa. He farmed in the Clarksville and Plainfield area and worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo for 23 years. Agnes passed away in 2018.
Treno was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, Plainfield. He enjoyed hunting, family baseball games, helping with gardening, playing cards, attending grandchildren’s activities and Kramer family reunions.
Treno is survived by six sons, Darrel (Dixie) Kramer, of Plainfield, Bruce (Suzie) Kramer, of Waverly, Perry (Diane) Kramer, of Plainfield, Mike (Teresa) Kramer, of Plainfield, Tim (Judi) Kramer, of Cedar Falls, and Todd (Christina) Kramer, of Waverly, 16 grandchildren, Danielle, Jamie, Kristopher, Jason, Mark, Brian, Nathan, Nick, Alex, Philip, Andrea, Brynn, Stephanie, Kyle, Evan and Morgan; 20 great-grandchildren and two on the way, three brothers, Dave Kramer, of Clarksville, Paul Kramer, of Shell Rock, and Melvin Kramer, of Waverly, one sister, Marge Reiher, of Charles City, and one sister-in-law, Fern Kramer, of Charles City. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Agnes, a son, Douglas Kramer, a great-grandson, Jenner Hilton, three brothers; Peter Kramer, Vern Kramer and Don (Jeanette) Kramer, one sister, Sylvia (Jess) Lumm, one brother-in-law, Don Reiher, two sisters-in-law, Alice Kramer and Donna Kramer.
Graveside Services with Military Rites will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Pastor Kim Thacker will officiate, and the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard will provide the military honors. The service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public visitation or funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, Plainfield or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
