A Waverly man accused of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident is expected to stand trial on April 2.
Michael Gregg Yeatman Jr., 23, entered a written not-guilty plea on Feb. 11 on the charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident that resulted in death, a Class D felony. He was alleged to have run over David Schmalz, 56, of Waverly, at around 1 a.m. Dec. 15.
Schmalz was eventually taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Yeatman told police that he didn’t see Schmalz lying on Second Street Southeast near Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, according to court records.
A passenger reportedly remained on scene to call 911 as Yeatman drove off.
Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell set a jury trial for 9 a.m. April 2 in the Bremer County Courthouse.
A pretrial conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. March 24 in the courthouse.
If convicted, Yeatman could face up to five years in prison and/or between $750 and $7,500 in fines.