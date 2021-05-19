After multiple procedural and pandemic-related delays, the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera started in Davenport on Monday with jury selection.
Rivera stands accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old University of Iowa student who was reported missing on July 18, 2018. Her decomposed body was found on Aug. 21 in a field on the border of Poweshiek and Iowa counties.
On Wednesday, a jury of eight women and seven men, heard the prosecution’s opening statement.
One of Rivera’s lawyers, Jennifer Frese, told the court that the defense is deferring their opening statement to the conclusion of the prosecution’s case.
Rivera is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony, which upon conviction would carry a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
The trial was moved from Poweshiek County, where the crime occurred in rural Brooklyn, to Scott County due to pre-trial publicity.
Prior to the opening statements, Judge Joel Yates instructed the jury on the process and their duties.
He told them to listen to the evidence, both direct and circumstantial, and rely on their own judgment.
“Give all the evidence all the weight and value you think it is entitled to receive,” the judge said.
He said jurors are not required to take notes, but if they do, those will be destroyed “immediately after the verdict is returned.”
The 15-member jury is composed of 3 Latino and 12 white jurors, ranging in age from 19 to 71, according to information provided to the media by the court.
With the help of an interpreter, the defendant listened to the court proceedings through headphones. Occasionally, he reviewed documents and showed no emotion as he looked back and forth between attorneys and the witness stand.
Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver delivered the opening statements for the prosecution.
He urged jurors to focus on three aspects of the prosecution’s case — a security video that shows Rivera’s black Chevrolet Malibu in the time frame and at the spot where Mollie was last seen, as well as Rivera’s admission that he was the only driver of the vehicle; that Mollie’s blood was found in his vehicle; and on his admission that he saw Mollie, that he found her attractive, that he ran beside her, and that he became angry when she said she would call the police.
Klaver said once the evidence is presented in full, there could be only one conclusion, “that the defendant killed Mollie Tibbetts,” and asked that the jury return a guilty verdict.
In his opening statements, Klaver said on the evening of her disappearance, Mollie had gone out on a jog, and never returned.
“In her multicolored running shoes, she left the house,” he said.
As she jogged down the gravel road, on one of her routine routes, Mollie was last seen by a hair stylist in her hometown of Brooklyn, who drove on that road.
Mollie did not show up the next day at a Grinnell daycare where she had worked, which was unusual for her, and in short order she was reported missing.
An exhaustive five-week search, involving multiple agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security and DCI followed, leading to Rivera’s arrest.
Hundreds of volunteers helped in the search as well.
A surveillance video obtained by investigators eventually broke the case. In one of the frames, they saw “a silhouette of a jogger,” the prosecutor said.
Rivera’s car, with non-standard chrome door handles and rims, was also spotted in the video.
In short order, a deputy pulled over that vehicle. But there was a language barrier.
The driver showed his birth certificate and with the help of a neighbor, the deputy had asked to interpret, it was learned that Rivera worked at a nearby dairy operation.
Authorities later went to the farm where, with the help of a Spanish-speaking officer, Rivera was interviewed. At first he denied knowing anything about Mollie other than seeing the flyers around town, according to the prosecutor.
But when authorities showed Rivera a still frame of the surveillance video with his vehicle, he changed his story.
“It was then that he relented on his story,” the prosecutor said.
According to the prosecutor, Rivera said he had found Mollie attractive.
“She was ‘hot,’ in his words,” Klaver told the court.
Eventually, Rivera took the authorities to a cornfield, where the body was discovered.
“It was there that he made further admissions,” the prosecutor said.
The prosecutor said Rivera admitted to following Mollie, getting out of his vehicle, jogging alongside her, and getting angry and fighting with her.
Then he blacked out, and the next thing he remembered, according to the prosecutor, was seeing Mollie’s earbuds, then taking Mollie’s body out of the trunk, taking the body into the field and placing corn stalks over it.
“We found an unrecognizable body, face up, with multicolored neon running shoes on,” Klaver said.
The autopsy concluded that Mollie’s cause of death was homicide by sharp force injury from being stabbed seven to 12 times in the chest, ribs, back, and skull.
When searching Rivera’s Malibu, investigators found blood in several areas of the trunk, matching Mollie’s DNA.
The first two witnesses called to the stand Wednesday were the Jack brothers, Blake Jack, a self-employed construction business owner, and his brother, Dalton Jack, Mollie’s boyfriend, now a Team Leader in the 82nd Airborne of the U.S. Army.
While questioning Blake Jack, defense attorney Jennifer Frese asked whether his younger brother, Dalton, had anger issues, got into any fights at school or with Mollie, or if he knew that his younger sibling was cheating on Mollie.
Blake Jack said his brother would not be the first 18-year-old to cheat on his girlfriend.
When Dalton Jack took the stand, defense lawyer Chad Frese questioned him about his relationship with other women. Dalton Jack said he was 18 at the time and in the beginning of his relationship with Mollie.
“So what?” Chad Frese asked.
Frese next asked Dalton Jack why he was Snapchatting other women.
“Why is anyone doing something that is wrong?” Dalton Jack responded.
“I am asking you this question,” the lawyer said.
In answer to questions from Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown, Dalton Jack testified that he and Mollie had worked through their relationship issues.
In a testy exchange with Chad Frese, Dalton Jack said he did not want to be in the courtroom with the defendant.
“When I was asked if I wanted to be here voluntarily, I said, ‘Absolutely no,’” Dalton Jack said, his voice reflecting the tension.
“So you didn’t want to be here voluntarily?” Chad Frese said.
“I didn’t want to be in the same room with your defendant there,” Dalton Jack responded.
“So you did not want to come give testimony to get justice for the love of your life?” the defense pressed on.
“No.”
“You wouldn’t be here to fight for her?” the lawyer persisted.
“No,” Dalton Jack repeated.
On redirect, prosecutor Brown said that Dalton Jack continued to communicate with him even while deployed in Iraq, in order to provide testimony.
“Tell us the reason again why you don’t want to be sitting in this room right now,” the prosecutor asked Dalton Jack.
“Because of the defendant being here,” the witness said. “I am obviously not his biggest fan.”
“Why don’t you want to be sitting in this room with that guy?” Brown re-asked after an objection from the defense.
“I wholeheartedly believe he is guilty,” Dalton Jack answered with mounting intensity.
After the lunch recess, a Brooklyn hairdresser who reportedly had last seen Mollie, testified to that last encounter near her parents’ farm.
She said she learned about Mollie’s disappearance a day later from her sister via text message.
“My heart sank,” the witness said. “I knew I had to help find her.”
In compliance with health guidelines under which the courts had worked since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the judge did not allow the public or members of the news media in the courtroom with the exception of one still photographer and text reporter, according to court documents.
Judge Yates ordered the media to broadcast the trial remotely.
A cousin of the defendant testified at the end of the day about how she bought the Malibu on her cousin’s behalf because he didn’t have the paperwork to do it on his own. She also talked about the family dynamic.
Prior to adjourning for the day around 2:45 p.m., Yates admonished the jurors to stay away from media coverage and not to further research the case.