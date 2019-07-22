FORT DODGE — Kori Wedeking threw a gem, and the Clarksville bats had timely hitting to get back to the Class 1A state semifinals with a 5-0 victory over Algona Bishop Garrigan Monday afternoon at Iowa Central Field at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.
Kori Wedeking had a no-hitter going through 6⅔ innings before she gave up a solid single to the Golden Bears’ Emma Fogarty. However, she still sat down 11 Garrigan batters, four of them looking, while only allowing one other base runner with a hit-by-pitch with two outs in the first inning.
She said her performance on Monday was much better than she dealt it during the Indians’ (32-1) state runner-up showing two years ago.
“We all came out here a lot less nervous, just doing our thing instead of worrying about everything else,” Kori Wedeking said. “I think everything was working pretty good. They were swinging at the stuff I wanted them to swing at, and I think that’s a big confidence boost for the next couple of games this week.”
Head coach Katie Wedeking said her pitcher had more confidence and drive in the circle.
“She’s pitching her fastest, and her pitches are working,” Katie Wedeking said. “Two years ago, when we were down here, she got hit on quite a bit, and I think she kind of wants to make a better name for herself down here.
“At first, I was kind of nervous, because the other team, and they were really patient, and they weren’t eating up her inside/outside pitches, so we started throwing more change-ups and rise balls, and they were starting to get to that toward the end.”
The Bears (29-7) only put two balls in play through the first three innings, as Kori Wedeking fanned five in a row at one point in that stretch. Only a HBP to opposing pitcher Amanda Miller stopped the Indian hurler from having a perfect first trip through the Garrigan order.
Several times, Bear hitters got fooled by Kori Wedeking’s change of pace. Katie Wedeking said Kori hides the pitch well.
“A lot of times, I’ll give her two change-ups in a row,” Katie Wedeking said, “but she always shakes it off. She never wants to throw it.”
In the bottom of the second, the Indians found their way onto the scoreboard. With two outs, Chloe Ross reached when her one-hopper smacked off of Garrigan shortstop Bailey Meister’s right shoulder. Bailey Myers reached on another Meister error to bring Cheyenne Behrends to the plate. The Tribe leadoff batter smacked a ball through the 5-6 hole into left field to bring home Ross, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.
On the very next pitch, Makenzie Bloker smashed a line drive through a stiff northeasterly breeze into the left-center field gap to bring home both Myers and Behrends for the 3-0 advantage, after two innings of play.
Katie Wedeking said it was key to have both the bottom and top of the lineup hitting during that stretch.
“The bottom two got on base by errors, but they hit the ball pretty hard,” she said. “Cheyenne and Makenzie, our top two batters, hit them in, that was huge.”
Miller was able to retire the Indians in order for the third and fourth innings, but in the fifth, Behrends hit one that was mishandled by Meister, but was ruled a hit. Allyson Essink came up from her flex position to bunt for Bloker to move Behrends over to second. After a Kori Wedeking line out, Janet Borchardt laced a double into the left-center gap to bring Behrends home, which increased their lead to 4-0. After that, Ainsley Lovrien blooped a ball into shallow left field that brought home Borchardt to eventually cap the scoring.
“For those two (Borchardt and Lovrien), I think their first two at bats, they didn’t get on, and it was getting into their heads,” Katie Wedeking said. “We just said, ‘Don’t think about it. Just hit hit hard.’ And that’s what happened.”
Kori Wedeking said even on the Tribe’s less-than-optimal days, their bats have been getting the job done this season.
“Whether it’s one run or 10, we always can find a way to win, no matter what,” Kori said.
In the seventh, Kori Wedeking retired Makenzie Meister with a grounder to Ross at second, and then forced Miller to pop out to Ross for the second out. However, a 1-1 offering to Fogarty was laced between Ross and first baseman Emma Poppe to break the no-no with one out to go.
The Clarksville pitcher said she may have jinxed herself.
“I said in the dugout, ‘I really hope I don’t give up a hit in this inning,’” she admitted. “But I did. I gotta not talk about it.”
In Wednesday’s semifinal, the Indians will take on second-seeded Lisbon (33-6), who defeated Wayne, 1-0, on the adjacent Kruger Seeds Diamond. Wednesday’s contest will also be played on the Kruger Seeds Diamond.
Katie Wedeking expects to see some good pitching from the Lions. Their leading pitcher, Skylar Sadler, has a 22-2 record in 161 1/3 innings with a 0.61 ERA coming into the tournament with 205 strikeouts and 20 walks.
“Otherwise, I don’t know much about them,” Katie Wedeking said. “I know they’re ranked one ahead of us, and they play some really good competition, so I think it’s going to be a really good game.”