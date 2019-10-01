The Butler County Conservation Board is sponsoring a “Spooktacular Trick or Treat in the Campground” Event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Campers are encouraged to come out and help pack the Shell Rock Campground for the weekend, decorate their campsite in a Halloween Theme, and get ready to host ghosts and goblins for a trick or treating event at the Shell Rock Recreation Area on Saturday Evening. The two best decorated camp sites will receive a free night of camping for the 2020 camping season.
Parents with kids are encouraged to bring them out to the park from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and trick or treat from campsite to campsite. At the end of your trick or treating, join the Butler County Conservation Board and Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center in the Shelter House to roast a marshmallow, make a s’more and learn about the new addition planned for Heery Woods Nature Center.
For more information about the event and other programs of the Butler County Conservation Board, contact Heery Woods Nature Center at (319) 278-1130.