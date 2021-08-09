Waverly City Council candidate Phil Trimble has made a decision about his political future.
He will run for Ward 5, one of two options he has been mulling earlier this summer. Initially, he was also considering the at-large seat. Ward 5 is currently held by Tim Kangas, the longest-serving member.
Waverly Newspapers was unable reach Kangas regarding his plans.
The 41-year-old Iraq veteran said he is more determined than ever to move forward with campaigning as he has found his purpose.
Trimble said someone had approached him questioning his fitness to run for council, mentioning he had sought counseling for PTSD.
The question angered him at first, but after a few days, he posted a response on his campaign page.
“After multiple tours overseas, when I came home in 2008, I was not in the right headspace, so I took it upon myself to do what was right for me and for my family,” Trimble said he told the person.
He has been an outspoken advocate for mental health counseling for veterans, having brought it up to Iowa senators, presidential candidates and other office-seekers. Most recently, as the keynote speaker on Memorial Day this year, he attested movingly to the mental health needs of fellow soldiers.
In the public video, he said:
“Between … January 2001 and June 2008, I went on multiple overseas deployments with the United States military to multiple hostile combat zones, multiple years, Christmases, holidays, birthdays away from family, away from my loved ones — don’t get me wrong, the men and women I served with, the best in the world — but all that takes a toll on you,” he said. “Yes, after I did my multiple deployments, I did seek mental health assistance. I kind of feel like it takes a stronger person to sit back and say, ‘I need help,’ than it is to go the other direction. In my opinion — maybe you guys will disagree — that would not disqualify me for anything. In fact, I believe it’s an asset.”
“My life has not always been great,” he continued in the video. “I know what it’s like to sit and put my hand in my pocket and not know if I’m going to eat that day. I didn’t grow up wealthy. I grew up in … a good family, a great family, but we weren’t always financially stable. I know what those hard times look like, and I know how to fight to get them out. If anything, that’s exactly where the City of Waverly is. We’re not in a good place financially.”
In an interview with Waverly Newspapers Monday, he added:
“That’s exactly what Waverly needs, we are $30 million in debt that we have accumulated over the past 10 years for various projects and that does not include the … $13 million for the water treatment plant that was just passed in June.”
He said he has received supportive feedback to the video.
“I’ve heard from a lot of people that have really reached out, and are being supportive of me,” he said. “I am not going to run from it, I am not going to hide from it, I am disgusted that it got out since it is my own personal information, but I am just going to move forward, I am not going to dwell on it.”