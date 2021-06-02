Names like Ranger Joe and Doc may not mean much to many people. But for Waverly veteran Phil Trimble, they were two of his “battle buddies.”
Members of Charlie Company of the 1st Regiment of the 181st Infantry, Trimble, Master Sgt. “Ranger” Joe Patrone and Sgt. 1st Class Robert “Doc” Campbell were three of the 91 soldiers who returned home May 31, 2008, from their deployment to Iraq.
However, as Trimble said, while they left the battlefield, the battlefield didn’t leave them.
Ranger Joe and Doc were two of the 27 members of Charlie Company who committed suicide after they came home. They are among the estimated 17.6 American veterans per day who take their own lives after serving in overseas conflicts.
He spoke to the sizable crowd inside the Great Hall of the Waverly Area Veterans Post during the annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2208. Last year’s ceremony was pared down and held in the parking lot due to the accelerating cases of the coronavirus, and the subsequent Veterans Day gathering was limited in attendance as well.
But with the vaccines being administered and infections decreasing over the last few months, the VFW and WAVP held a full ceremony. It started with a wreath ceremony along the banks of the Cedar River behind the post to honor Navy veterans lost at sea.
Inside, Lindee and Jami Rohne read Gen. Logan’s Orders and the Gettysburg Address, respectively, while Dr. Craig Hancock, band director at Wartburg College, gave the invocation and benediction and representatives of the four auxiliaries and the Daughters of American Revolution set monument wreaths along the north windows of the hall. Each ceremony was closed by the firing of the volleys by the WAVP honor guard and taps played by Jeff Franzen and Kevin St. John.
But it was the story of Charlie Company that enthralled those who gathered to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation.
Trimble prefaced his remarks during the ceremony by saying while he’s used to speaking before thousands of people about financial matters, he hadn’t addressed a large group about something personal.
“Who cares what your liability limits should be on your auto insurance?” he said to laughter from those inside the Great Hall of the WAVP. “It’s not something you really get emotionally attached to, generally speaking.”
Trimble said he spent many sleepless nights trying to figure out what to include in his Memorial Day speech. After noticing a scene from the movie "We Were Soldiers" playing on his TV, Ranger Joe and Doc popped into his head.
He knew he had to tell their stories.
“Those names have repeatedly rang into my head for about two weeks ever since (VFW Post Commander Don Ryan) asked me to speak today,” Trimble said. “Just like it was Joe Galloway’s responsibility to tell the story about the 7th Cavalry, I feel it is my duty to tell you the story of Ranger Joe Patrone and Robert ‘Doc’ Campbell.”
Trimble said Patrone would count down his days to retirement from the Army, while Trimble and Campbell weren’t sure if that tour of Iraq would be their last assignment.
He added Patrone was a tough leader, demanding perfection from his soldiers.
“He knew that anything less than perfection meant that somebody could die,” Trimble recalled.
However, following missions, Patrone would be very compassionate, checking in with his men soon after they get back to base.
Meanwhile, Campbell was the kind of soldier that would find a way to make others laugh, no matter how bad the day.
Trimble recalled a time – March 23, 2008, as he remembered – Charlie Company’s base was attacked by enemy rockets and mortars. At the time, Trimble was getting cleaned up in a shower during a break in the action when the bombardment resumed.
He told the crowd when an alarm goes off, no one thinks about pausing to get dressed. They head to the shelter as they were, so he grabbed a towel before going to a bunker.
A piece of shrapnel flew into his leg on his way. Trimble recalled what Campbell told him while he was bleeding and only wrapped in a towel after making it to safety.
“Doc turned to me and said, ‘I’m gonna fix you up, but the next time I see you, you’d better have some pants on,’” Trimble said.
He said Charlie Company didn’t lose any of its ranks while in Iraq, but when he said 27 took their own lives at home, there were audible gasps from the audience. He listed some of the ones he knew from his unit, including Ranger Joe and Doc.
Trimble said his best friends from the regiment, as well as others he listed, are not alone in trying to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder. He said while the suicide rate is high, on days like Memorial Day, there will be more.
“To put that into perspective, since the conflicts post-9/11 happened, there have been 7,032 troops that have died in combat zones,” he said. “Since 2001, 114,000 veterans have committed suicide.
“These men and women are soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines. They fought for us. They fought for you, and they fought beside some of us sitting here in this room with you today.”
However, there is a silver lining. Trimble said the remaining members of Charlie Company have bound together in hopes to keep each other from being like Ranger Joe and Doc.
“Just in the past year, I’ve personally received phone calls at 11 o’clock at night, midnight, 1 o’clock in the morning from some of my battle buddies just needing to talk,” he said.
“Not all veterans are as lucky as the remaining 64 members of Charlie Company. Many veterans do not have such a band of brothers. Some veterans do not have someone to lean on. Many veterans feel alone, fighting their own battles on their last battlefield.”
He told the audience if a veteran reaches out to someone else, they’re not looking for someone “to fix them,” but need someone to listen and to care.
“You could save the life of a hero just by listening,” Trimble said in closing.
Afterward, Ryan, the VFW commander, said the turnout was excellent.
“Coming off of COVID, it’s nice to see all of the smiling faces and the support from the community,” Ryan said. “We weren’t sure what to really expect. We planned for a good turnout, and I’m happy to see that it is what we got.”