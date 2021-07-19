Phil Trimble served as a guest councilperson on the Waverly City Council for the month of June.
It was notable because the 41-year-old Iraq veteran happened to be the first guest council person after a 15-month-long hiatus of in-person meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.
The council held only two meetings in June, but the experience of sitting around the dias and discussing city issues in a way that impacts the community was eye-opening for Trimble.
For the past couple of years, he had toyed with the idea of running for public office, but sitting on the council as a gust made him want to roll up his sleeves and take a more active part.
He is now running for office, but he is not sure what seat he is running for.
He says he will make the final decision prior to the Sept. 16 deadline for filing papers.
Two options are on the table for him, he said.
“My activity on the Waverly Iowa Townhall Facebook page, some of my posts I have gotten a lot of support and people requesting that I run,” he said, “so I just don’t know which seat is going to work, I don’t know if other people are running and it’s not just councilman, it’s other people as well.”
Trimble lives in Ward 5, where the longest-serving councilman, and mayor pro tempore, Tim Kangas, has been representing the constituents for 16 years. Waverly Newspapers has not been able to reach Kangas about his plans.
Trimble is also weighing his options for the at-large seat, where Ann Rathe is wrapping up her first four-year term. Rathe told Waverly Newspapers that she plans to run for a second term.
Trimble said he will be collecting signatures from across the city, and will gauge the interest of the community in the exact path he should take before filing papers.
“Part of being a representative is representing where the people want you to represent,” he said.
Trimble, who moved to Waverly with his family when he was a seventh-grader, says the town is dear to his heart as it is here that he grew up, went to school, and is raising his two sons, an 18-year-old and 7-year-old.
He graduated from W-SR in 1999, where he lettered in cross country, basketball and track. Three days after graduation, he left for basic training. As an infantryman, he served multiple overseas deployments in the Iraq war and the global war on terrorism. He was medically discharged in 2009, following an injury in Iraq.
After returning to Iowa, Trimble enrolled at Upper Iowa University and in 2015, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and human resources. Since then, he has been working in the insurance industry.
Trimble says, if elected, his experience as a soldier and a business professional may be beneficial to the town. He describes himself as “fiscally responsible.”
“I consider myself no-nonsense, and incredibly analytical,” he said. “Waverly is spending an absolutely ungodly amount of money on projects that should not be that expensive,” he said.
By way of an example, he said that the South Riverside project, which includes a shelter, a plaza and a renovation of the historic Exchange building, has a hefty price tag.
“We spent $363,000 on a shelter, that’s $150 a square foot, and the shelter could have been built for half of that money, my research shows,” he said. “The plaza $185,590 for a sidewalk, that’s legitimately what it is. At least $80,000 is going to the architecture firm, we could have done this ourselves.”
Trimble said that community members have told him that their voices are not being heard, so in his campaign, he plans to address that.
“It’s what the people want, not what the traffic study says,” he said. “You supposedly made Bremer Avenue quote-unquote safer, but traffic fatalities went from zero to zero, I don’t know what is so bad about giving the people what they want.”
Trimble says there will undoubtedly be a steep learning curve, if elected, but added that his campaign is about “giving Waverly back to the people.”
“It’s time that we give the city back to the people instead of being ruled by the council,” he said. “I truly believe that some elected representatives are acting as rulers rather than representatives of the people.”