Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Undie Sunday at Trinity

Trinity United Methodist Church held “Undie Sunday” to collect underwear, sweatpants and shorts for the Waverly-Shell Rock elementary schools. Pictured are Micky Bahlmann, Carey and Shell Rock Principal; Roger Wilcox, Trinity UMC Missions Committee member; Jaime Robbins, W-SR School Nurse; and Christi Lines, West Cedar and Southeast Principal.

 Courtesy photo

The Missions Committee at Trinity United Methodist Church asked the congregation to support Waverly-Shell Rock Elementary Schools by providing underwear and sweatpants/shorts to the K-4 buildings for students who might need a change of clothes during the school day. Trinity took advantage of Back-To-School sales and the Iowa Tax-Free Weekend for the collection.

“We always have a good supply of winter hats and mittens, but we are almost always short on underwear and pants,” said Mrs. Micky Bahlmann, Carey and Shell Rock Elementary Principal.

The items were divided equally between the four buildings with smaller sizes going to the Preschool Program at Shell Rock.

Tags