The Missions Committee at Trinity United Methodist Church asked the congregation to support Waverly-Shell Rock Elementary Schools by providing underwear and sweatpants/shorts to the K-4 buildings for students who might need a change of clothes during the school day. Trinity took advantage of Back-To-School sales and the Iowa Tax-Free Weekend for the collection.
“We always have a good supply of winter hats and mittens, but we are almost always short on underwear and pants,” said Mrs. Micky Bahlmann, Carey and Shell Rock Elementary Principal.
The items were divided equally between the four buildings with smaller sizes going to the Preschool Program at Shell Rock.