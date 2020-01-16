This year’s topic for the seventh annual Spirit Spa for Women, themed Love God, Love Ourselves, Love Others, centers around love, loving God, loving ourselves and loving others.
Abby Helgevold will guide us through various practices and prayer to discover how our love for God influences our love for ourselves and how we love others.
Join us this year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W. Bremer Ave. in Waverly.
Light refreshments and lunch will be included. Childcare will be provided. For more details and to register, please contact the church at 319-352-2590.