Five Bremer County high school graduates were recently selected from 24 highly qualified applicants to receive awards from the Klea Shipman Scholarship Fund presented annually by Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Klea Shipman dedicated her life to the education of Bremer County youth as a country schoolteacher and administrative assistant for the Bremer County Superintendent of Schools. She passed away in 2003, leaving a generous monetary gift to Trinity United Methodist Church, $75,000 of which was used to establish the endowed scholarship fund in her memory for Bremer County students. Interest on her gift funds the scholarship.
This is the 17th year for the scholarships which focus on academics, activities and service. A total of 128 scholarships and a total amount exceeding $32,000 have been presented since the scholarship was founded in 2005.
Awards were given to: Luke Ragsdale, of Waverly-Shell Rock, attending Iowa State University to major in Chemistry, Abby Meyer, of Sumner-Fredericksburg, attending Simpson College to major in Political Science, Ethan Schellhorn, of Tripoli, attending Wartburg College to major in Pre Physical Therapy, Donovan Wessel, of Waverly-Shell Rock, attending Iowa State University to major in Architecture, and Jonathan Wessel, of Waverly-Shell Rock, attending Iowa State University to major in Business.