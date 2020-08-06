Grab your cowboy boots, bandanas and hats and come worship at Trinity United Methodist Church on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 9:30 a.m.
In 2011, Jim Meyer and Jim Gates began their Cowboy Church services in their home congregations in Waverly and Shell Rock. Since then, it has grown into a mission outreach for the Double J Wranglers that keeps them busy sharing the love of Christ through western-style music, message, prayer and praise across Iowa counties. Larry Wildeboer on standup bass and Claire Emerson on fiddle enhance the spirit of the west in the worship service.
If you have been to their cowboy worship service before, come again and bring a friend. If you have never been to cowboy church, please join us at Trinity UMC for a unique celebration of God and how He shapes the Christian cowboy way.