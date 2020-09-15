Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store is celebrating 25 years of business in Waverly with a week of sales and giveaways Sept. 22-26.
The community is invited to shop, sign up for prize giveaways, play games and more as we celebrate this milestone. We look forward to the opportunity to visit with friends, old and new!
Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store opened in June of 1995 in order to provide work to clients receiving services with The Larrabee Center, Inc. The store was located in a small building on East Bremer Avenue. Goods were transported daily from the vocational program which was located at Willow Lawn Mall. Trinkets & Togs moved to a larger building located in Collegetowne Plaza in 1996 where clients could process goods in the adjacent space and become more active performing store functions like clerking, stocking, and janitorial functions. In 1997, Trinkets & Togs expanded to an additional 3,000 square feet and held the first annual fashion show in 2003. In 2007, Trinkets & Togs opened a second store in Parkersburg but unfortunately it was destroyed in a tornado in May 2008. Meanwhile, during the summer of 2008, the Waverly store provided crisis assistance to 167 flood and tornado victims. In 2012, another Trinkets & Togs was opened in Grundy Center. In November 2018, a third thrift store location opened in Cedar Falls.
It is noteworthy to mention in 1995, we held an internal contest to name the store and a client came up with the name Trinkets and Togs. The name represents items sold at the store.
Trinkets & Togs Thrift Stores are owned and operated by The Larrabee Center, Inc. The Larrabee Center’s mission is to assist persons with disabilities and the elderly to become or remain valued members of the community. While based in Waverly, The Larrabee Center provides services to over 100 individuals in Bremer, Butler, and Grundy Counties each year. Employment Services are also an integral part of the operations at Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store in Waverly. Learn more about Trinkets & Togs and The Larrabee Center by visiting our website www.larrabeecenter.org. Waverly Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store is open for shopping Tuesdays-Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Donations are accepted Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.