MADISON, N.J. — Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized the following sales affiliates with the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS) which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.
Jennifer Steere, Jolene Sullivan, and Krystal Liebau, all of CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate, of Waverly,, will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the CENTURY 21 Global Conference.
“The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes their dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one,” said Mike Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “They provide their clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime.