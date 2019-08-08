Since the only way local hospital patients can receive blood transfusions is for generous community members to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life, LifeServe Blood Center is reminding blood donors to keep giving blood throughout the year!
LifeServe Blood Center blood donors who give blood this summer will be rewarded with online store points which can be redeemed for a limited edition Sun’s Out, Arms Out tank top or T-shirt! Quantities are limited, so roll up a sleeve and give blood at an upcoming blood drive in your community before this design is retired.
The Tripoli Community Blood Drive is on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, 408 S. Main St.
Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our region since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call (800) 287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.