Teaching in a new school district is an adjustment in itself.
Top it off with teaching during a pandemic, and a new teacher might feel overwhelmed.
Tripoli Middle/High School’s new special education teacher is taking both of these situations in stride, though. With a cheerful demeanor and drive to make this school year as normal as possible for his students, Bryson Zabel is well-prepared for the coming months.
Zabel is no stranger to small school districts, having been part of one himself, growing up in Dike. After graduating from Dike-New Hartford High School, Zabel started studying psychology at the University of Northern Iowa.He wanted to work in an industry where he’d be able to interact with people.
After taking one year of classes, Zabel realized psychology wasn’t the right fit for him. Zabel’s mother encouraged him to become a teacher, something he had briefly considered growing up.
After taking introductory teaching courses, Zabel knew this was the career path he was meant to pursue. After graduating from UNI with a degree in English and language arts, Zabel taught special education at Waterloo West High School for four years.
Zabel said he cherished his time at West High but wanted to teach somewhere closer to his home in Waverly. He also felt drawn to teach at a smaller school district. After interviewing with Tripoli, he connected well with elementary school principal Sarah Figanbaum and middle school and high school principal Jay Marley, who were kind and welcoming to him.
“They just really painted Tripoli as a place that you want to be,” Zabel said.
He noted that at smaller schools, it’s easier to be present in students’ lives and even see them outside of school. Students also tend to be more involved, and the focus at smaller schools tends to be on community. Those community ties are more important than ever when facing an unprecedented school year.
While the first week of school tends to be an adjustment with students and staff being off for the summer, Tripoli CSD had a more unconventional first week than normal, Zabel said. Outside temperatures climbing into the 90s caused the schools to let out early at 12:45 p.m. all week except for Monday. Additionally, students and staff adjusted to being back in session after being away for several months while remembering to social distance.
Zabel noted that teachers are learning just as much as the students with having to become more familiar with distanced learning. They also have to keep up to date on social distancing procedures. It’s comparable to being a first-year teacher and learning the ropes all over again.
With social distancing enforcements in place, Zabel noticed it isn’t as easy for students to enjoy the simple joys of playing sports with friends or sitting next to them in class and at lunch. Where the focus used to be on making learning fun, the focus this year has shifted to staying healthy while learning.
“This isn’t how school should be for kids,” Zabel said.
He reiterated the importance of prioritizing everyone’s health, but he sympathizes with how students are missing out on a normal school year.
Despite the challenges, Zabel and his students are still determined to make this year as ordinary and positive as possible. Zabel’s students have been excited to be back and are understanding of new expectations related to COVID-19. He’s been impressed with how many students have opted for in-person learning. They’ve had to experience distanced learning and have realized how important their education is to them.
“That just gives me a lot of positive hope for our future,” Zabel said.
He hopes that while students stay mindful of COVID-19, they’ll also find time to meet new friends, enjoy school, turn over a new leaf and still find time to be kids.
Zabel acknowledged that while this is a stressful time, life will eventually get back to normal. He encourages fellow educators to continue working hard and keep a positive spirit.
“When you take these challenging moments like this and you face it head-on, it’s going to make you a stronger educator,” Zabel said.