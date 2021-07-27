Thursday, July 29
All day: Bowling at Panther Lanes ($2 games, $2 cans, $3 wells, free jukebox plays)
6-8 p.m.: Bingo fundraiser at Welcome Center (proceeds to Tripoli Nursing Center, 25 cents per card with cash prizes)
6-8 p.m.: Bicycle poker run at Welcome Center (by bicycle, golf cart or UTV, register 5:30-7 p.m.)
9 p.m.: Parade of Lights led by Tripoli Fire Department
Friday, July 30
All day: Bowling at Panther Lanes ($2 games, $2 cans, $3 wells)
2-6 p.m.: Thrift sale at Vintage Reborn
3 p.m.: VFW beer garden opens
5-7 p.m.: Bingo fundraiser at Welcome Center (proceeds to Tripoli Care Center, 25 cents per card with cash prizes)
4 p.m.: Stadium hot dogs and burgers at Tripoli VFW
5-10 p.m.: Brisket sandwich, cheeseburger, cheese curds and onion blossoms by Boyd’s at South Park
5-10 p.m.: Kettlecorn at South Park
5-10 p.m.: Asian food by Lumpia Shanghai at South Park
5-10 p.m.: Ice cream by Hightail Dairy at South Park
5-8 p.m.: Scratch Cupcakes at South Park
5-10 p.m.: Mexican food by El Camino at South Park
5:30-9 p.m.: Inflatables at South Park ($3/wristband)
7 p.m.: Kids’ tractor pull at high school tennis court (6:30 p.m. registration)
6 p.m.: Sand dodgeball at South Park shelter (registration at 5:30 p.m.)
6-10:30 p.m.: DJ With a Beat at South Park
6 p.m.-closing: Galaxy Bowl at Panther Lanes
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Youth Gone Wild at Panther Lanes
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dry Run Creek Band at Tripoli VFW
10 p.m.: Fireworks at South Park, bring lawn chairs
Saturday, July 31
All day: Bowling at Panther Lanes ($2 games, $2 cans, $3 wells)
8 a.m.: 5K walk/run at Welcome Center (registration at 7 a.m.)
9 a.m.: Bloody Mary specials at Tripoli VFW
10 a.m.: Main parade starting at high school
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Thrift sale at Vintage Reborn
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Brisket sandwich, cheeseburger, curds and onion blossoms by Boyd’s at South Park
After the parade: Bingo fundraiser at Welcome Center (proceeds to Tripoli Care Center, 25 cents per card with cash prizes)
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Kettlecorn at South Park
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Asian food by Lumpia Shanghai at South Park
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Homemade ice cream by Hightail Dairy at South Park
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mexican Food by El Camino at South Park
Noon-3 p.m.: Perry Miller and Friends at Tripoli VFW
12:30-2:30 p.m.: Kids face painting, Balloons, Inflatables for kids, Laser Tag and Kids’ games at South Park ($5 wristbands for all kids’ activities)
1 p.m.: Waterball fights by area firefighters at Second Street Southeast (noon sign-up)
1-4 p.m.: Free swimming at Tripoli Indoor Pool
1:30-3:30 p.m.: Schopekopf card tournament at Panther Lanes
3 p.m.: Bags tournament at Panther Lanes (register at 2:30 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.: 4-person, 9-hole best-shot golf tournament at Maple Hills Country Club (register at noon, shotgun start, fundraiser for the Tripoli Athletic Boosters)
9-11 p.m.: Teen dance at high school tennis court for middle school and high school together, $2 admission
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: EF5 band at Oliver’s Hub & Grub
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dry Run Creek Band at Panther Lanes
Sunday, Aug. 1
Noon: Car Show at Elementary School parking lot (rain or shine), lunch at Panther Lanes, trophies awarded at 3 p.m.
4-8 p.m.: Wapsie Sportsmen’s fish fry at South Park
7-8 p.m.: Little German Band at South Park
4-8 p.m.: 4-H malts at fish fry