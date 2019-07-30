Thursday, Aug. 1
6 to 8 p.m.: Scratch Cupcakes at the Welcome Center
6 to 8 p.m.: Pac 4 Kids presents “Paint a Ceiling Tile for the Elementary School” at the Welcome Center. Register for a tile on Facebook.
6 to 8 p.m.: Bicycle Poker Run at the Welcome Center; registration 5:30 to 7 p.m.
9 p.m.: Parade of Lights led by the Tripoli Fire Department
Friday, Aug. 2
2 to 6 p.m.: Thrift sale at Vintage Reborn (across from post office); cotton candy and slushes sold during this time.
3 p.m.: Beer garden opens at Tripoli VFW post
4 p.m. to close: Stadium hot dogs and hamburgers at VFW
5:30 to 10 p.m.: Hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches (Tripoli Days Committee food stand); kettle corn; Lumpla Shanghai; ice cream; and pork BBQ on a stick, turon (fried bananas in an egg roll wrapper) pop and water by Lemons Mirienda; all at South Park
5:30 to 9 p.m.: Inflatables at South Park
7 p.m.: Kids tractor pull, high school tennis court (6:30 p.m. registration)
6 p.m.: Sand dodgeball, South Park shelter (5:30 p.m. registration)
6 to 10:30 p.m.: DJ With A Beat (master of ceremonies), South Park
8 p.m.: Introduction of Miss Tripoli and court, South Park
8 to 10 p.m.: Ross Redman, former “American Idol” contestant, South Park
9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Bar Flyz Band, Tripoli VFW
10 p.m.: Fireworks, South Park, bring lawn chairs, free will donations
Saturday, Aug. 3
8 a.m.: 5K run/walk on bike trail (Registration 7 a.m. at Welcome Center)
9 a.m.: Bloody Mary specials at VFW
Noon: Ribeye sandwiches served at VFW
10 a.m.: Main parade starting at high school, check Tripoli Days 2019 Facebook page for route
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lunch at Faith United Church of Christ, 408 S. Main St. Menu: Chicken and pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, dessert and beverage.
After parade: Flower show by Master Gardeners, Extension office, with speaker Roger Buhr at 1 p.m.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Walking tacos (Tripoli Boy Scouts stand), hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches (Tripoli Days Committee stand) and ice cream by Hightail Dairy at South Park
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kettle Corn, Lumpla Shanghai, and pork BBQ on a stick, turon, pop and water by Lemons Miranda at South Park
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Thrift Sale at Vintage Reborn, cotton candy and slushes sold
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Kids’ face painting by Amy Baker, balloons by Anna Love and Laser Tag at South Park
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Inflatables for kids at South Park
11 a.m. to noon: Car show registration in Tripoli Elementary lot, trophies presented at 4 p.m.
Noon: Bags tournament at Langer’s Hub and Grub (registration 11:30 a.m.)
1 p.m.: Waterball fight by area firefighters at fire station street (registration noon)
1 to 4 p.m.: Free swimming at Tripoli Indoor Pool
1:30 p.m.: Four-person 9-hole best-shot golf tournament, Maple Hills Country Club (shotgun start, registration noon), Tripoli Athletic Boosters fundraiser
8 to 11 p.m.: Teen dance, Tripoli City Hall, middle/high school ages, refreshments available
8 p.m. to midnight: Music and entertainment at Langer’s Hub and Grub
Sunday, Aug. 4
10 a.m.: Community worship service at Faith United Church of Christ, 408 S. Main St.
4 to 8 p.m.: Wapsie Sportsmen’s Fish Fry, Tripoli South Park, malts served by local 4-H Club
7 to 8 p.m.: Little German Band performs