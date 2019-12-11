With her team leading 35-33 early in the third quarter, Tripoli senior Taylor Flaig drove towards the lane intent on scoring a basket.
Janesville sophomore Pyper McCarville slid to her right and met Flaig in the paint to contest the shot, but as Flaig drew contact and a shooting foul, McCarville hit the floor and grabbed her left leg.
With a sprained ankle, McCarville stayed seated on the floor for several minutes, unable to put any weight on that left leg.
Eventually, the sophomore had to be carried by the Janesville staff, her leg clearly in pain.
Per an email from Janesville coach Chad Brown on Wednesday, McCarville is on crutches and the current outlook is she will be out for two weeks.
In a situation like this, the outcome of the game is obviously secondary to the player's wellbeing, but McCarville's departure from the Wildcats' matchup with conference opponent Tripoli on Tuesday night clearly had a large influence.
After the sophomore exited, the Panthers outscored Janesville 15-7 to win 50-40 and send the Wildcats packing with their third straight loss.
Tripoli faced a halftime deficit of 8 points as Janesville led 25-17 at the break, but the Panthers clawed their way back in the second half, where they outscored their rival 33-15.
The Panthers improve to 3-1 this season and have won two straight after dominating Don Bosco 68-16 last Friday.
"The first half was pretty rough, but we pulled it off in the second half," Tripoli coach Erica Ollendieck said after the game. "We threw our zone press at them, so I think that helped us a bit.
"Granted, we gave up some easy buckets, so we have some work to do there, but that was a turning point — getting some pressure on them."
While the Panthers clearly went on a big run when McCarville departed the contest, Ollendieck said the instance had little effect on the game.
"It really didn’t affect us," she said. "She’s a great player. I think she does a lot for their team, so it hurt to see her go down because she’s a good player. But I don’t think it affected us."
With starter Gabby Gergen sidelined with four fouls, Janesville's depth was already depleted in the second half, so losing another starter in McCarville certainly didn't help things for the Wildcats.
"She’s a really good athlete who can do a lot of things, so that limits the rotation," first year Janesville head coach Chad Brown said. "Gabby Gergen had four, and all of a sudden we’re just trying to band aid it together."
After beating Dunkerton by 18 points back on Dec. 3, things were looking up for the Wildcats, who were able to practice just six times before the season started.
But since then, Janesville has lost three straight, though all three losses have come on the road.
Brown said the game had a physicality the girls simply hadn't seen yet this season, which in turn had an affect on the team's aggressiveness and style.
"I think we were real timid against the press," Brown said. "We’ve been good against other people’s press. Clarksville tried to press us, and we took care of the ball. Tonight, we didn’t want to move real hard.
"When we did attack aggressively, we got some layups and easy opportunities. We just didn’t do that consistently."
Janesville returns home Friday to host Waterloo Christian (1-3).
Meanwhie, riding high after winning three of four to start the season, Tripoli heads to Dunkerton (0-3) on Friday with a good chance to improve to 4-1.
While Ollendieck is happy with the strong start, she sees areas to improve upon with her team.
"Honestly, a little bit of everything," the coach said. "I think it starts with effort. We give good effort, but I think we could give more.
"And just making bunnies. We missed so many bunnies tonight that I think we can execute."