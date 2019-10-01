Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tripoli homecoming court

The members of the Tripoli High School homecoming court are, front row: Blake Block, Mason Bradley, Lincoln Drewis, Michael Davis, Seth Boeckmann, Ellie Steere, Emma Heim, Olivia Miller and Brianna Lobeck. Back row: Conner Piehl, Daniel Comer, Jase Hereid, Kylie Masker, Zayla Loftsgard and Maddux Miller.

 Courtesy photo

Schedule

The theme for the 2019 Tripoli Homecoming festivities is “Battle for Legacy”

Saturday, Sept. 28

Paint downtown windows.

Sunday, Sept .29

4 p.m. — Ironman volleyball HS Gym

5 p.m. — After Prom Maid Rites Meal cafeteria /

5:15 p.m. — jersey auction (silent auction in HS Gym)

6 p.m. — Powderpuff football (As soon as Ironman volleyball is over)

Dress up Days:

Monday, Sept. 30: “I woke up like this!” (pajama day)

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Meme Day

Wednesday, Oct. 2: No School — Teachers dress up like a high school student

Thursday, Oct. 3: Class colors:

seniors — black/toga

juniors — white

sophomores — purple

freshman — blue

eighth — green

seventh — pink

sixth — yellow

Staff — red

2:05 to 3:15 p.m. Battle of the Classes

Thursday Evening after Practices: Decorate Middle School Gym for Dance

Friday, Oct. 4: Panther Spirit Day!

12:45 p.m. schedule

12:45-2:05 p.m. Tripoli’s Got Talent

2:05 p.m. — Pep Rally HS Gym, includes elementary and open to the public

7 p.m. Varsity football game vs Riceville

Coronation after the game in the MS Gym

Saturday, Oct. 5 — Homecoming Dance 8-11 p.m.

