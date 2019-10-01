Schedule
The theme for the 2019 Tripoli Homecoming festivities is “Battle for Legacy”
Saturday, Sept. 28
Paint downtown windows.
Sunday, Sept .29
4 p.m. — Ironman volleyball HS Gym
5 p.m. — After Prom Maid Rites Meal cafeteria /
5:15 p.m. — jersey auction (silent auction in HS Gym)
6 p.m. — Powderpuff football (As soon as Ironman volleyball is over)
Dress up Days:
Monday, Sept. 30: “I woke up like this!” (pajama day)
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Meme Day
Wednesday, Oct. 2: No School — Teachers dress up like a high school student
Thursday, Oct. 3: Class colors:
seniors — black/toga
juniors — white
sophomores — purple
freshman — blue
eighth — green
seventh — pink
sixth — yellow
Staff — red
2:05 to 3:15 p.m. Battle of the Classes
Thursday Evening after Practices: Decorate Middle School Gym for Dance
Friday, Oct. 4: Panther Spirit Day!
12:45 p.m. schedule
12:45-2:05 p.m. Tripoli’s Got Talent
2:05 p.m. — Pep Rally HS Gym, includes elementary and open to the public
7 p.m. Varsity football game vs Riceville
Coronation after the game in the MS Gym
Saturday, Oct. 5 — Homecoming Dance 8-11 p.m.