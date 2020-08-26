Iowa schools are preparing for an unprecedented year, and Tripoli Community School District is no different.
Superintendent Troy Heller is confident about the upcoming school year and prepared to tackle any issues that might arise.
Tripoli’s first day of school, Aug. 24, looked different than it usually does.
“I had 420 students and 80 employees that had face coverings on…,” Heller said.
Social distancing (6 feet of distance apart) is enforced in the schools where possible, and face coverings are strongly recommended. Posters lining the schools, announcements and letters all reiterate the importance of remembering to physically distance. Students are encouraged to practice personal accountability in this challenging time.
“It’s natural as human beings to want to have personal relationships with the people we’re talking to,” Heller sympathized.
Heller says that if students or staff members refuse to wear face coverings or social distance, he will have a conversation with them discussing their decision. If it’s a continuous situation, he will decide from there what actions to take.
Tripoli schools will be dismissing at 2:15 p.m. to give teachers time to become familiar with Google Classrooms, an online learning tool that can be used to post assignments and lessons. Google Classrooms will be heavily utilized if classes go completely online due to COVID-19. Online only instruction is optional this year, with almost 20 students opting in.
The early dismissal will also allow time for schoolwide meetings, where staff members will discuss what’s going well and what needs to be improved upon pertaining to COVID-19. Heller has been impressed with staff members’ questions, observations and ideas.
“They’re really into doing the best for the kids, and they come up with some thoughts that may not have crossed the administrative mind and gave us a better perspective of a certain issue or idea,” Heller said.
Tripoli CSD is open to addressing concerns expressed by students, staff or community members, and Heller’s goal is for the schools to be as helpful as possible. Additional information about Tripoli CSD’s Return to Learn plan and more information about COVID-19 can be found on the main page of their website.