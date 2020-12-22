On Friday March 13, 2020, COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. We soon found out that meant no school, no church, and, for me and the rest of BSA Troop 90, no scouting.
At around that time, we had what ended up being our final campout for about several months, which is very unusual for our troop. We all figured that it would blow over and we can get back to scouting quickly. But one month turned into two and two soon turned into three months.
It was at about this time I thought, “How are the scouts going to survive this?” Then I remembered that this organization has survived two world wars and now two pandemics. Also around this time, I started researching the 1918 flu pandemic and I realized how similar these two events are. That research solidified my belief that everything will be OK.
After about a month of online scouting, we received news that it was safe to meet again. We were able to meet in person in an outdoor setting. In late June, we did a bike ride in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area.
After that, in July, we held our first campout since March. We spent a fun weekend kayaking at Nashua. After that, we did another campout in Waterloo. During these campouts, we implemented safeguards such as social distancing and mask wearing. In October, we held our last campout at Camp Ingawanis.
With the latest increases and the restrictions that have come with it, we have had to change how we do things again, yet we didn’t stop scouting. On Friday, Nov. 30, each scout in the troop and their family took turns setting up one of the light displays at Bartels.
And that brings us to now, we are now holding online meetings where we’ve made plans to stay busy over the winter. We have multiple merit badges planned, along with some socially distant cross country skiing.