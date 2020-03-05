The weather is turning warmer and with that, who doesn’t want a spring bouquet of their own creation?
Cyndi Ecker Campbell and Jennie Jones Ruiz from Ecker’s Flowers & Greenhouses will guide participants through this design class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. The design class will be held at the Waverly Senior Center (WSC).
“Our fall and winter classes showed us that people really want to learn how to create beautiful floral arrangements they can call their own,” said Cyndi Ecker Campbell. “Ecker’s Flowers loves the Waverly Senior Center location and its facility, including the ample parking. The Victorian atmosphere and the spacious Eichhorn Room is a great setting for our design class.” Limited to 20, this is a hands-on session with all the flowers and materials provided.
The cost for the Spring Design Class is $45. To go along with the citrus color flower arrangements, citrus inspired refreshments will be served. Call (319) 352-1910 to purchase tickets or online on the Ecker’s Flowers and Greenhouses Facebook page. Reservations close on March 20 or when full.
“This event is open to all ages and gives the participants an opportunity to learn more about the Waverly Senior Center and its positive impact on local residents. We are featuring several ‘Junior Senior’ activities in the coming months designed for a wide range of ages,” said Jo Lynn Redies, special events coordinator for the Waverly Senior Center.