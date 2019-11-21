Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Troy Scott Grovo, 55 of Waterloo, Iowa and previously from Janesville, Iowa, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

Troy’s body has been cremated and there will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville, with Pastor Katie Rodrigues officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

Tags