Troy Scott Grovo, 55 of Waterloo, Iowa and previously from Janesville, Iowa, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
Troy’s body has been cremated and there will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville, with Pastor Katie Rodrigues officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187