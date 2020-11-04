With a record turnout locally, statewide and nationally, Election Day voters helped carry the day for the Republican Party in Iowa.
As early votes announced by county auditors across the state through the Secretary of State’s Office showed small Democratic leads in some races, the final results showed the GOP swept all of the races in Bremer and Butler counties.
Starting at the county-level races, Bremer County Supervisor Ken Kammeyer won his fifth term in District 1, which includes the City of Waverly except for Ward 5 as well as East Washington Township. The Republican incumbent withstood a challenge from Democratic challenger Dean Mitchell, winning 2,488 votes, or 54.16%, to 2,101 votes, or 45.73%.
Over in Butler County, Republican Greg Barnett won the Supervisor District 1 race, which includes Shell Rock, by 522 votes. He earned 1,522 votes, or 60.23%, to Democratic challenger Teresa Negen’s 1,000 votes, or 39.57%.
In the auditor’s race that was a rematch of the Republican primary for the office, Republican challenger Leslie Groen repeated her victory over incumbent Lizbeth Williams, who was written in during the primary as a Democrat. Groen earned 5,465 votes, or just below 70%, to Williams’ 2,337 votes, or 29.92%.
For the state Legislature, both State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, and State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, will return to Des Moines for their next terms.
Salmon, running in House District 63, held off Denver Democrat Carissa Froyum by a margin of 11,202 votes, or 63.31%, to 6,485, or 36.65%. In just Bremer County, Salmon took 8,696 votes, or 61.81%, while Froyum earned 5,368 votes, or 38.15%.
In Senate District 32, Johnson fended off the challenge of Democrat Pam Egli, of Waverly. In the county, Johnson earned 8,084 votes, or 56.78%, to Egli’s 6,147, or 43.18%. When you add the portions of Black Hawk, Fayette and Buchanan counties into the district total, Johnson had 19,975 votes, or 61.11%, while Egli garnered 12,695 votes, or 38.84%.
Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, who represents House District 50 that includes parts of Butler, Grundy and Hardin counties, will retain his seat. Within Butler County, Grassley had 2,957 votes, or 72.78%, to Democratic challenger Dennis Evans’ 1,102 votes, or 27.12%. Overall, the total was 11,656 votes, or 71.09%, for Grassley and 4,720, or 28.79%, for Evans.
In the 1st Congressional District, which includes Bremer County, State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, won a close race against freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque. Hinson earned 211,573 votes, or 51.25%, while Finkenauer took 200,814 votes, or 48.65%. The Associated Press waited until Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. to declare the winner, and Finkenauer conceded the race just after 12:15 p.m.
In Bremer County, the percentage margin of victory for the former KCRG Morning News anchor was wider. Hinson earned 7,992 votes, or 56.94%, to Finkenauer’s 6,033, or 42.99%.
Meanwhile, State. Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, who defeated 4th District Rep. Steve King in the June primary, easily defeated Sioux City Democrat J.D. Scholten, who was making his second run at the seat. Feenstra had 236,852 votes, or 61.99%, while Scholten won 144,344 votes, or 37.78%.
In Butler County, the vote tallies were 5,156, or 68%, for Feenstra and 2,412, or 31.81%, for Scholten.
In the very-high-profile Senate race, Joni Ernst, the Republican incumbent, held off the challenge from Theresa Greenfield, a Democrat, to earn her second six-year term. Ernst had 863,670 votes, or 51.75%, while Greenfield had support from 753,314 voters, or 45.14%.
Locally, Ernst earned 8,190 votes in Bremer County, or 56.73%, and 5,290 votes in Butler County, or 66.07%. Greenfield had 5,905 votes in Bremer, or 40.9%, and 2,473 in Butler, or 30.89%.
Finally, President Donald Trump won Iowa’s six Electoral College votes, taking 93 of the state’s 99 counties against former Vice President Joe Biden. Republicans Trump and Vice President Mike Pence earned 896,286 votes, or 53.1%, while Democrats Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, had 757,580, or 44.88%.
The Bremer County tally for president and vice president were 8,287, or 57.02%, for the Republicans and 5,954, or 40.97% for the Democrats. The margin was wider for the Trump-Pence ticket percentage-wise in Butler County, with the GOP standard-bearers taking 5,540 votes, or 68.44%, while the Biden-Harris ticket had 2,423, or 29.93%.
However, Iowa for the first time in 20 years might not vote with the rest of the country for president. As of 4 p.m., Biden leads 264-214 with five states still to be called. The former vice president leads in Nevada, while President Trump has advantages in Alaska, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania at the time.