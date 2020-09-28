Making good on his promise, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday he would nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy caused by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg eight days prior.
Barrett, 48, is currently on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, to where Trump tabbed her in 2017. Prior to her time on the bench, Barrett taught civil procedure, constitutional law and statutory interpretation at the University of Notre Dame Law School in South Bend, Indiana, where she continues to serve as a professor.
According to her biography, she was born Jan. 28, 1972, in New Orleans, the eldest of seven children. Her father, Michael Coney, was an attorney for Shell Oil Corp., and her mother, Linda, taught French in high school.
After graduating from St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans in 1990, she attended Rhoades College in Memphis, Tennessee, where she got her Bachelor of Arts 1994, graduating magna cum laude and inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa society. She then earned her law degree at Notre Dame in 1997, becoming the executive editor of the Notre Dame Law Review and graduating summa cum laude.
If she’s confirmed, she would be the sixth justice currently on the court nominated by Republican presidents, with three Democratic-selected jurists.
Iowa’s two senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, who are both on the Senate Judiciary Committee, praised the nomination.
Grassley, a senior member and former chairman of the Judiciary Committee, called Barrett a ‘stellar candidate’ in a statement issued Saturday.
“Judge Barrett demonstrated her brilliant legal mind before the Judiciary Committee in 2017 and in more than 100 opinions since joining the Seventh Circuit,” Grassley said. “She is roundly revered in legal circles for her well-reasoned and deliberate decisions, as well as for her commitment to applying the law as written, regardless of outcome.
“She is eminently qualified for the Supreme Court. In the coming weeks, we’ll take another close look at her legal career, writings and decisions, and I’ll evaluate her nomination on the merits, as I always have.
“I hope that the process going forward is one of respect and civility befitting the Senate and the Supreme Court. Americans, the nominee, and this committee do not deserve a repeat of the shenanigans on display from the left that we saw in 2018,” he concluded, referring to the confirmation battle over current Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Ernst said that Barrett will fill an underrepresented demographic on the top bench.
“Judge Amy Coney Barrett joins a growing, but still far too small, group of women nominated to serve on our nation’s highest court,” Ernst said in a statement also released Saturday. “Judge Barrett is an experienced jurist, a working mom of seven, an accomplished legal scholar, and a fellow Midwesterner.
“I look forward to meeting with and vetting Judge Barrett for this nomination. She deserves a fair and honest confirmation process — and I hope my colleagues across the aisle will work with us to make that happen.”
Ernst’s opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Theresa Greenfield, a Democrat from Des Moines, didn’t issue a statement on Barrett. Greenfield did say following Ginsburg’s death that Washington politicians should not ignore the voice of the people.
“The next Supreme Court Justice will have power over our access to health care, protections for pre-existing conditions, workers’ rights, and the rules of our democracy for the rest of their lives,” Greenfield said. “The only way to truly respect our independent voices in Iowa is by waiting to fill this seat until the next U.S. Senate and President we’re about to vote for take office.”
It is a similar stance to what the Iowa Democratic Party took in a statement Saturday, decrying the action to nominate Barrett instead of passing relief for COVID-19. The party’s statement also pointed out Ernst argued in 2016, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, and in 2018 that election-year vacancies should wait.
“With complete disregard of the voice of Iowans, Senator Ernst is trying to ram through a lifetime appointment who could cast the deciding vote to gut coverage protections for pre-existing conditions and dismantle Medicaid expansion after the election,” said IDP Chairman Mark Smith. “Instead of hypocritically rushing to fill an election-year vacancy, Sen. Ernst should be working to urgently pass a Phase 4 COVID-19 relief package with meaningful support for small businesses and families.
“In this character-defining moment, Sen. Ernst is once again putting partisan politics and her corporate donors ahead of Iowans.”
In contrast, the Republican Party of Iowa praised Trump for fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities, just as President Barack Obama did in 2016 in nominating Judge Merrick Garland for Scalia’s seat. Garland didn’t get a hearing from the Senate, and in 2017, Trump picked, and the Senate confirmed, Neil Gorsuch.
“Once again, President Trump has kept his promise to nominate qualified judges to our nation’s highest court,” said RPI Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. “Judge Barrett is a true constitutionalist, accomplished in her field and will continue to uphold the rule of law if confirmed.
“I look forward to Sens. Ernst and Grassley vetting Judge Barrett in a fair and responsible manner in the coming weeks. It’s time for Democrats to join them and commit to a fair Senate confirmation process for an exceptionally qualified nominee.”