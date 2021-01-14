WAVERLY – Tuesday’s high school basketball games between Waverly-Shell Rock and New Hampton have been postponed due to COVID-19 “exposures” within New Hampton’s programs.
Multiple sources confirmed the decision to postpone both games with Waverly Newspapers.
New Hampton athletics director Scott Frerichs told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday morning that there were no positive tests within either basketball program. Frerichs also said this is the first time either team has had to pause its season due to the coronavirus. The New Hampton boys team is in quarantine through Jan. 19, while the girls squad is in quarantine through Jan. 20. The New Hampton boys team was scheduled to host South Winneshiek on Thursday, but that game has been postponed. The New Hampton girls are scheduled to host Riceville at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
The No. 6-ranked W-SR girls were scheduled to host New Hampton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Go-Hawk Gymnasium, while the W-SR boys were scheduled to play at New Hampton at 7:30 p.m. The W-SR girls host Decorah at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while the W-SR boys play at Decorah at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The W-SR boys also host Webster City at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Both schools are “looking for a common date” to reschedule the games, but a decision has not been made.