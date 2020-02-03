It was supposed to be a light turnout for the Republicans with no real challenger for President Donald Trump on Iowa Caucus night.
However, while Bremer County Republican Chairwoman Mary Beck and her team prepared for about eight tables of 10 party faithful, The Centre Hall quickly filled up with about 140 people, including youngsters.
“I’m pleasantly surprised and pleased that everyone came out to caucus,” Beck told Waverly Newspapers just before the GOP meeting began Monday. “We’ve probably got about twice the people we expected to come out tonight.”
And after hearing remarks from State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, and Sheriff Dan Pickett along with a surrogate from the President Donald Trump re-election campaign, the incumbent overwhelmingly received the most votes to win the straw poll. Trump took 111 votes combined for all five Waverly wards, the cities of Plainfield and Janesville and among five surrounding townships.
Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld was a very distant second with just four votes, while former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., was third with two. One attendee wrote the name of former Ohio U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich.
Jessie Jane Duff, representing the president, fired up the room with a very loud, Marine drill sergeant-like speech. In fact, she said she was a retired gunnery sergeant in the Corps, which got a “Semper Fi” from one man at the Waverly Ward 1 table and a rousing cheer from the caucus-goers.
“We’ve got 120 rental cars on the road right now, taking every surrogate to every caucus to talk to everyone about why we are re-electing the most amazing president this country has ever seen,” Duff said. “This is phenomenal.
“We took a big ol’ fat hammer, walked into Washington, D.C., and said, ‘No more,’ with a few other expletives after that. … (Trump) said that we’re done. We’re not doing business the way it was done because it didn’t work.”
Salmon told the attendees why she needs their help in keeping the Iowa Legislature in Republican hands by listing her party’s stances on the issues. She said that the GOP believes in “common-sense economics” and “individual rights and liberties.”
“Those of us who are standing up for these things need your support now more than ever,” Salmon said.
“I have seen what Democrats want to do. Being in the Statehouse, I’ve seen it first-hand, and I will tell you, it’s really bad policy for our state.”
She said that the Democrats want to spend more than revenues are taken in, while Republicans want to have a balanced budget and work within the state’s means while also cutting taxes to make sure the taxpayers keep more of their money.
She also touted the GOP’s moves to add “more constitutional conservatives” to the judiciary, the protection of the unborn, protection of the right to bear arms, immigration, health care.
“They (Democrats) are unwilling to do the smallest thing to help make our elections secure like having voter ID,” Salmon added. “They fought that tooth and nail in the Statehouse, but we supported putting voter ID in place, because we believe in the integrity of our election process.
“As you can see, the difference between us couldn’t be more clear. Do we want … totalitarian control to reduce your rights and liberties to almost nothing, or do we want a constitutional republic with limited government, God-given rights and liberties in place protected and life lived according to the rule of law?”
Austin Lorenzen, who served as the overall chairman of the caucus for the eight precincts in The Centre, said Monday’s event was an important first step before the Nov. 3 election.
“It’s a good opportunity who are like-minded,” Lorenzen said. “Our kids go to school and they learn about all of this stuff, and you bring them here, and they get to see it in action.
“I always like to see that the caucus is well-run and that we’re orderly, but at the same time, there’s room for people to participate. I always try to balance that out as the caucus chairman.”
Even though the Republicans’ result was a certainly — in fact, 10 minutes before they were able to get to their straw poll, The Associated Press called Trump winning the state — Lorenzen said the caucus helps lay the foundation for the party’s goals.
“We want to defeat Abby Finkenauer (Democratic 1st District congresswoman),” he said. “It’s where we make sure people like Sandy Salmon gets re-elected.
“Regardless of the number of people that turnout, we really want are people who are committed in making sure our candidates win in November, and this is the first step along the way.”